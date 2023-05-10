05082023-mer-spt-kstatebsb-2
Buy Now

Kansas State pitcher Owen Boerema high-fives head coach Pete Hughes after the Wildcats’ 2-1 non-conference win over Southeast Missouri State on Friday at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State baseball is on the verge of doing something it hasn’t done in a decade.

With two weekends left of the regular season, various outlets have begun predicting the 64-team NCAA tournament field. The Wildcats haven’t made it there since their 2013 Big 12 championship season under then-head coach Brad Hill. But last week, K-State appeared for the first time this year in d1baseball.com’s projections, showing up as a No. 3 seed.

Recommended for you