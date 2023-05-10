Kansas State baseball is on the verge of doing something it hasn’t done in a decade.
With two weekends left of the regular season, various outlets have begun predicting the 64-team NCAA tournament field. The Wildcats haven’t made it there since their 2013 Big 12 championship season under then-head coach Brad Hill. But last week, K-State appeared for the first time this year in d1baseball.com’s projections, showing up as a No. 3 seed.
“It’s about time,” said head coach Pete Hughes.
The Wildcats’ success this season comes after a 2022 campaign in which the fifth-year head coach admitted his squad fell short of expectations. At 31-18 overall and 11-7 in conference play, K-State has already surpassed last year’s record of 29-29 and 8-16. Not only do the Wildcats appear to have an inside track to their first NCAA tournament berth in Hughes’ tenure, but they’re also in a tie for second place in the Big 12 standings, with an outside shot of still claiming a title.
It’s a pretty dramatic turnaround for a team that lost its school-record home run hitter, its young batting phenom and its three top pitchers in innings thrown from a year ago.
Several factors account for K-State’s sudden leap from Big 12 cellar-dweller to conference contender, but the primary catalyst is the old-fashioned base on balls.
Wildcat pitchers generously handed out walks to their opponents last season. They averaged 4.95 walks per nine innings, which was 213th out of 293 Division I teams, last in the Big 12 and sixth-worst in the Power 5.
But after Hughes fired then-pitching coach Buck Taylor and brought in Rudy Darrow, things changed. K-State has skyrocketed up to 34th in the country with 3.75 walks per nine innings this year, and its 177 total walks are the best mark in the conference.
The Wildcats aren’t simply limiting the walks they dole out, though; they’re also taking more from the batter’s box. While K-State ranked 164th nationally in 2022 with 226 walks taken, it is now No. 4 in the land with 304, which also leads the Big 12.
There’s a third key ingredient, too: better defense. The Wildcats are fielding this season at a .978 clip after posting a .967 fielding percentage last year. For context, that’s a jump from 172nd in Division I to 33rd.
“It’s a simple formula,” Hughes said. “If you get more guys on base, you keep guys off base and play defense, don’t give free bases with errors or walks, you’re going to win more games than you did the year before.”
With improved defense, Hughes said his pitchers can feel more confident throwing in the strike zone, knowing if the batter makes contact, there are quality fielders who can record the out. More pitches in the strike zone, of course, means fewer walks. Offensively, more runners getting on base by walks leads to more scoring opportunities.
It sounds obvious. Perhaps it is. But the adage “easier said than done” applies here, and the difference between 2022 and 2023 is that Hughes’ guys are executing the plan.
That’s not to say an NCAA regional spot is already locked up. While the regular season is winding down, a lot can happen in the six games K-State has left on its schedule.
On Friday, the Wildcats will open a three-game series at Oklahoma State (33-14, 11-7 Big 12), the team with which they share second place in the league. Road matchups against quality opponents can get hairy, but fortunately for K-State, that’s another area where it has developed.
The Wildcats were 6-17 away from Tointon Family Stadium last season, a number that included a single road Big 12 win. This year, they’ve gone a program record-tying 13-9 in opponents’ stadiums, with a 5-4 record in road conference games.
“When you play on the road, the game goes with the energy,” said first baseman Roberto Pena. “When you’re on the road, usually you don’t have many fans there, so the dugout has to bring the energy. … That’s why we’ve done good on the road this year, I believe, because we bring that energy from the first inning to the last. It shows how gritty we are.”
K-State will conclude its conference slate with a home series against TCU the penultimate weekend of May. The Horned Frogs (27-21, 8-10 Big 12) won the Big 12 last season, and though they’re not quite at the elite level this year they typically are, Hughes said they’re a still dangerous team that is getting hot late.
But the Wildcats are confident as they prepare to make their final push. Hughes said his is a “tight-knight” team with a consistent “high energy” level. And all that bracketology stuff? It hasn’t caused a lack of focus, but rather a motivation to keep chugging along.
“We can compete with anybody,” Pena said. “We can make it to Omaha. Everything goes back to confidence in everybody on our team. We don’t have the hardest throwers in the league or the fastest people, but we figure out how to get our job done, and we have confidence in ourselves.”