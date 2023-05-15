An eight-win extension provision and a buy-out clause that ties Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, university president Richard Linton and athletics director Gene Taylor closer together are two of several added features in the football coach's new 8-year, $44 million deal, according to contracts obtained by The Mercury on Monday.
Klieman will make $34.4 million in base salary over the eight years, but he will also receive a $1.2 million licensing fee through his LLC, Klieman Football Camps, Inc., for every contract year.
With the licensing fee included, Klieman will make $4.5 million this upcoming season, $5 million in 2024, $5.25 million in 2025, $5.5 million in 2026 and 2027, $5.75 million in 2028, $6 million in 2029 and $6.5 million in 2030, totaling $44 million.
The contract has a new provision that will allow for three one-year extensions at $6.5 million, including the licensing fee, if K-State wins eight games in a season. Those eight wins include a possible conference championship win or a bowl win.
At $4.5 million, Klieman will rank fifth in the Big 12 in terms of salary next season behind Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy ($7.5 million), Oklahoma’s Brent Venables ($7.1 million), Texas’ Steve Sarkisian ($5.44 million), and Kansas’ Lance Leipold ($5 million).
That ranking does not include salaries for Baylor, BYU and TCU’s coaches, which are not available to the public since they’re private institutions, but by the end of eight years, Klieman could be the second-highest paid coach in the conference with the exit of Oklahoma and Texas after the 2023 season.
Klieman will receive bonuses of either $250,000, $150,000 or $100,000 if K-State finishes first, second or third in the Big 12. He will also receive a bonus of $100,000 if the Wildcats play in a conference championship or $200,000 if they win it.
He will receive a bonus of either $1 million if K-State wins a national championship, $250,000 if K-State plays in the College Football Playoff with a bonus of $100,000 for each playoff win, $150,000 if the team is selected for and plays in a College Football Playoff Bowl game or $50,000 if K-State wins six regular season games and goes to a regular bowl game.
This becomes even more significant during the 2024 season when the playoff officially expands to 12 teams, giving K-State a much greater chance of making the field.
K-State will give Klieman a $50,000 bonus if he’s selected as the Walter Camp, Eddie Robinson or Bear Bryant National Coach of the Year or $25,000 if he’s just selected as conference coach of the year.
Lastly, Klieman will receive a bonus of either $50,000 if K-State finishes in the top 10 of either the Associated Press or College Football Playoff poll or $25,000 if the Wildcats finish in the top 25.
Klieman will also receive a $250,000 bonus payable on March 1, 2024 if he remains the head coach at K-State following the 2023 season.
If Klieman were to leave K-State with five or more years remaining on his contract, his buyout would be $6 million. With four years remaining, the buyout drops to $3 million and if less than two years remain, his buyout drops to zero.
If Linton or Taylor leave K-State before Klieman, then the fifth-year coach may terminate his contract for no more than $1,000,000, growing the already significant bond between Taylor and Klieman while also including Linton who has only been on campus for a little over a year.
K-State would owe Klieman $29,625,000 if they fire him without cause with seven years left on his contract. That number decreases year-by-year to $25,875,00 with six years remaining, $21,937,000 with five, $17,812,500 with four, $13,687,500 with three, $9,375,000 with two and $6.5 million or the remaining unpaid base salary with at most one year remaining.