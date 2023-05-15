09042022-mer-spt-kstatefb-5
Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman walks the sideline during the second half against South Dakota on Sept. 3 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

An eight-win extension provision and a buy-out clause that ties Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, university president Richard Linton and athletics director Gene Taylor closer together are two of several added features in the football coach's new 8-year, $44 million deal, according to contracts obtained by The Mercury on Monday.

Klieman will make $34.4 million in base salary over the eight years, but he will also receive a $1.2 million licensing fee through his LLC, Klieman Football Camps, Inc., for every contract year. 

