The injury picture remains cloudy for No. 22 Kansas State just days following their 10-point loss at No. 7 TCU Saturday.
On Tuesday, coach Chris Klieman managed to shed some light on the status of the seven players who left the game with injury, but specifics and certainties were still tough to come by as the Wildcats look down the barrel of a home matchup versus No. 9 Oklahoma State this week.
"I think (the injuries are) more than (just) wear and tear," Klieman said. "But I don't think we lost anybody for the season. In fact, I'm positive we didn't lose anybody for the season. But, there are a handful of guys that left the game early enough that I don't know if they'll be ready for this game or not ... It's not just something where we'll rub a little dirt on it and let them go and be ready to play. They've got to be effective when they're ready to play. Time is going to tell this week. We're not going to have some answers, legitimately, until Thursday on a few guys."
Perhaps the most notable injury was to senior quarterback Adrian Martinez, who left the game three plays in. Martinez stayed dressed in full-pads throughout the game, but did not return.
Cowboys’ coach Mike Gundy joked that he called up to Manhattan on Sunday to get an injury update on the senior during his Monday press availability, but then opined that he guessed Martinez would be good to go on Saturday.
Klieman, on the other hand, was not so sure.
"(Martinez) didn't do anything (on Monday)," Klieman said. "I don't know if he'll be available. I don't. Last week, we tempered some things with him in practice and he felt pretty good. But, as the game got started, he couldn't go and that's the bottom line. That's Adrian, the medical people and then our trainers' (decision). Luckily we had Will Howard that could come in and play, that's played football for us. I hope Adrian is available. I don't know if he'll be available."
With that uncertainty, Howard (who also left Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury on the first drive of the second half before returning for the final two offensive possessions of the night) will take the majority of the first-team snaps this week in practice. Klieman assured media members that despite his brief exit from the game early in the second half, he is 100% good to go.
Junior running back Deuce Vaughn also left the game early on, but returned soon after and had a fairly productive game that included a 47-yard touchdown run.
He’s expected to be full-go this week after have limited carries versus the Horned Frogs.
"Nobody is going to be 100% healthy when you get into this time of the year," Vaughn said. "But the really, really good players are gonna be the ones that can battle through it and play 95%, play 85%, and look almost 100%. Getting to that point is something that I'm still working on. And I will work throughout the week. It's Tuesday, and I've got four days to get ready for Saturday.”
Sophomore tight end Ben Sinnott left the game twice and his status is unknown heading into Saturday.
Defensively, senior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was limited last week and senior safety Josh Hayes, senior middle linebacker Daniel Green and senior cornerback Julius Brents all left the game with injury.
Anudike-Uzomah was able to finish out the game and is expected to be available on Saturday and Hayes returned and played out the second half, but Brents and Green are a slightly different story.
As of now, it’s unclear if either will see the field, but according to Klieman, one is more likely to return than the other.
"I would say it's a better chance of Julius right now," Klieman said. "And I know (Green) is getting some other things done today. But I won't probably know until late this afternoon what they find out."
Last week, freshman cornerback and Olathe native Jacob Parrish filled in for Brents and did a commendable job while senior Nick Allen, junior Gavin Forsha and sophomore Beau Palmer filled in at linebacker. One would think K-State fans would see a lot of those same guys again this week, especially with junior Khalid Duke out during the first half after being ejected from the TCU game for targeting.
For now, Klieman can only plug the holes that appear and trust that the next wave of K-State players can withstand the challenges that a skilled team like Oklahoma State brings.
"Kansas State's not the only team that's beat up," Klieman said. "That I know for a fact. Nobody's going to feel sorry for you. It's that next man up mentality and whoever is out there, we have confidence as a staff, we have confidence as a football team that they're going to allow us and give us an opportunity to be successful."
Saturday's game versus The Cowboys is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.