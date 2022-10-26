The injury picture remains cloudy for No. 22 Kansas State just days following their 10-point loss at No. 7 TCU Saturday.

On Tuesday, coach Chris Klieman managed to shed some light on the status of the seven players who left the game with injury, but specifics and certainties were still tough to come by as the Wildcats look down the barrel of a home matchup versus No. 9 Oklahoma State this week.

Recommended for you