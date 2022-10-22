FORT WORTH -- The injury bug morphed into an injury swarm in Saturday's 38-28 loss to TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
Despite a spectacular first half led by junior back-up quarterback Will Howard, the Wildcats stalled in the final two quarters, allowing TCU to close the game out with four unanswered touchdowns.
Senior starting quarterback Adrian Martinez left the game prior to the the Wildcats’ second drive of the game, which put the ball in Howard’s hands.
The junior wasted no time getting into the swing of the game, scoring on four plays, including two 28-yard passes. One of those passes was to senior Kade Warner who somehow managed to pull it in for a touchdown despite having a defender draped over him.
The K-State defense tightened after giving up a long 65-yard touchdown from Max Duggan to Derius Davis. The Wildcats held TCU to a field goal on their next offensive possession and then forced two punts and a turnover on downs in the Horned Frogs’ next three drives.
Meanwhile, the Wildcat offense continue to fire on all cylinders, led by Howard who ended the first half going 9-of-11 for 185 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 30 yards on the ground with a score.
Howard snuck it in at the one-yard line for K-State second touchdown of the night and then, found senior tight end Sammy Wheeler from seven yards out on the pop pass for the Wildcats’ third score of the night.
On K-State’s next drive, junior running back Deuce Vaughn exploded for a 47-yard touchdown on a zone run play that feature a monster dive to the end zone from three yards out. Vaughn did exit the game briefly with an injury of some kind, but returned fairly quickly.
The Horned Frogs did manage to find the end zone for a final time before the end of the half, taking advantage of a huge Kendre Miller 45-yard run on the first play of the drive which eventually set up a four-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to senior tight end Jared Wiley, cutting K-State’s lead to 28-17 heading into the half.
In addition to Martinez’s injury, tight end Ben Sinnott, middle linebacker Daniel Green, safety Josh Hayes and cornerback Julius Brents went down at some point during the first half. Sinnott, Hayes and Brents returned in the second half.
The injury woes continued into the second half for K-State as they lost Sinnott again and Howard within two plays on the opening drive of the second half. K-State had the ball with 4th-and-2 at TCU's 36 after the injury, but with both top quarterbacks out, Klieman chose to kick it.
Sophomore Chris Tennant attempted a 44-yard field goal, but missed it right.
With Howard out, redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Rubley came in and threw an interception directly to Horned Frog safety Bud Clark.
K-State’s defense mitigated the damage though, holding TCU to a turnover on downs, giving them the ball at their own 23 to start the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats were stood up themselves on 4th and a yard, which gave the ball right back to TCU at K-State’s 30-yard line.
Freshman Jacob Parrish, who played significant minutes Saturday with Brents out for much of the game, nearly had an interception but could not manage to get a foot inbounds.
One play later, Miller scored on a run from nine yards out, giving TCU a 38-28 lead, their largest of the game.
Howard returned to the game and orchestrated a huge 10-play, 34 yard drive that included a huge 22-yard pass to Phillip Brooks on 4th-and-15.
In the redzone, Howard just missed Warner for his second touchdown of the night, leading to the second missed field goal of the half from Tennant, giving TCU back the ball with 8:35 to play.
The Wildcats lost senior linebacker Khalid Duke to a a confirmed targeting penalty, which led to his ejection. He will also be out for the first half of next week’s game versus Oklahoma State.
K-State got the ball back a final time down 10, but Howard threw an interception on the first play, effectively ending the game for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats will return home next Saturday to face No. 11 Oklahoma State.