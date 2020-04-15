AJ Parker already has worked through the range of emotions one deals with during an injury.
Frustration. Loneliness. Depression.
Now, he's feeling differently — eager and enthusiastic.
Parker, a rising senior cornerback at Kansas State, saw last season end prematurely after he fractured his ankle in the team's 38-10 win at Kansas on Nov. 2. Parker's rehab is on schedule, according to cornerbacks coach Van Malone.
"As we were in our workouts, he would do some things," Malone said during a teleconference Wednesday. "So I thought he was progressing along well. ... He did participate at different times in our morning workouts."
Parker started the first eight games of the 2019 campaign at corner prior to his injury. At the time he went down, Parker had a team-high three interceptions, a total that had been tied for second most in the Big 12. He ended the season with 28 tackles (2.5 for loss) and five pass breakups to go along with the three interceptions, numbers good enough to earn him an All-Big 12 honorable mention accolade from the conference's coaches.
While Malone conceded that Parker is doing well working on his own — because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, K-State's campus is shut down, preventing Parker and the rest of the Wildcats' players from visiting with coaches, trainers or the medical staff — the coach said it didn't compare to the type of care and treatment the senior would have received at the football facility.
With nearly everything on hold, both in sports and life, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, all Parker can do now is wait.
"He wants to be out there. ... He's in a place where he just wants to be back and get things going again," Malone said. "So I'm excited about what he's done and where he is. This is his final season, so it should be time for him to be as excited as he is."
Whenever football resumes, Malone said Parker would be "full go."
Malone is intrigued to see what Parker has in store.
"He's an athlete," Malone said, "and he's a competitor."