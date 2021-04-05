Kansas State women’s basketball’s incoming recruiting class collected several honors from the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association for its efforts last season.
Serena Sundell of Maryville, Mo., was named the 2021 Miss Show-Me Basketball and the 2021 Class 4 Player of the Year. She also landed on the Class 4 all-state team.
A four-star prospect, Sundell averaged 25.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.0 blocks while leading the Spoofhounds to a 22-2 record and a runner-up finish in the Class 4 District 16 playoffs. She set the career points record at Maryville (2,358) along the way.
Brylee and Jaelyn Glenn also earned MBCA postseason accolades. The Glenn sisters, who hail from Raymore, Mo., earned Class 3 all-state honors for their efforts this season at The Barstow School. Jaelyn Glenn also was a 2021 McDonald’s All-American Game nominee.
Brylee Glenn averaged 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals while collecting 2021 Crossroads Conference Player of the Year and 2021 District Player of the Year honors. She finished her career at The Barstow School with a pair of school records: all-time leading scorer as well as most games with 40-plus points.
Jaelyn Glenn averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. In addition to her McDonald’s All-American Game nomination, Glenn was a 2021 All-District and All-Crossroads Conference first-team honoree.
She ended her time at Barstow as the school’s record holder for assists and steals.
She also finished with The Barstow School’s single-game records for points (58), three-point field goals made (8), rebounds (22) and steals (13).