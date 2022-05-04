For the first time since 2019, the Catbacker Tour will be making its way around the state starting later this month.
Kansas State athletics canceled its annual trip throughout Kansas in 2020 due to coronavirus and held the 2021 event virtually.
The mini-pep rally format that will feature K-State student-athletes, coaches, Willie Wildcat and the K-State cheer team starts on Tuesday, May 17th in Salina (from 2-4 p.m.) and will head to Great Bend (6-8 p.m.).
On Wednesday morning, the tour will start their western Kansas swing of the tour in Hays (8:30 to 10 a.m.) while also hitting Colby (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and Scott City (6 to 8 p.m.).
They'll wrap up the first week of the tour on Thursday starting in Liberal (8 to 10 a.m.) while also making stops in Dodge City (2 to 4 p.m.) and Garden City (6 to 8 p.m.).
K-State football coach Chris Klieman and men's basketball associate head coach Ulric Maligi are scheduled to appear during the first week of the tour along with women's basketball assistant coaches and select student-athletes.
Week 2 starts on Tuesday, May 24 with stops in Emporia (12 to 2 p.m.) and Kansas City (6 to 8 p.m.). Then, on Wednesday, May 25th, the tour will stop in Hutchinson (12 to 2 p.m.) and Wichita (6 to 8 p.m.).
The second week will end on Thursday, May 26th with stops in Marysville (11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Topeka (6 to 8 p.m.).
Men's basketball coach Jerome Tang will headline the second week of the tour along with assistant coaches from football and women's basketball along with various student athletes.
The tour will wrap up back home in Manhattan on Monday, June 6th at the K-State Alumni Center from in an event that will run from 6 to 8 p.m.