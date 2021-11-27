Editor’s note: The following is an excerpt from former K-State football coach Bill Snyder’s autobiography, “My Football Life and the Rest of the Story,” which he wrote with D. Scott Fritchen. The book is available beginning Tuesday. The following is from Chapter 25: Final Stepdown, in which Snyder discusses his decision to leave coaching.
Prior to the 2018 season, we perhaps experienced more movement within our coaching staff than any other year. For the first time, we had two new coordinators as wide receivers coach Andre Coleman took over as offensive coordinator, and linebackers coach Blake Seiler took over as defensive coordinator. Offensive line coach Charlie Dickey and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein served as co-offensive coordinators. Brian Norwood joined our staff as co-defensive coordinator and defensive secondary coach. Eric Hickson joined our staff as running backs coach, and Zach Hanson joined as tight ends coach.
We returned 14 starters, including 12 who started in at least half of the games the previous season. However, we felt that we needed leadership to surface over the course of the offseason and, consequently, for the first time we opted not to select the team captains by our spring football game.
Instead, we decided to wait until fall practices began, hoping more players might embrace a leadership role in the summer while striving to be voted captains prior to the season. All-American senior offensive tackle Dalton Risner became just the fifth player to be a three-time captain in our program.
Junior quarterback Alex Delton became our other team captain while seven other players assumed co-captain roles.
One of our departed 2017 team captains, cornerback D.J. Reed, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft. Our program had experienced many positive trends over the years, but our Big 12-leading streak with at least one Kansas State player taken in 25 straight NFL drafts tied for the 12th longest streak in the country. As evidenced by the 137 Kansas State players who went to the NFL either as draft picks or free agents over the course of both my tenures, the number of recruiting stars next to player’s name coming out of high school or junior college didn’t define the capacity for our young people to develop and elevate themselves to the professional level, and many of our players had extended NFL careers.
On May 13, I flew to Scott City, Kansas, to speak at a Catbacker event and shared that we needed to show vast improvement from where we finished spring practice. On May 23, I visited KU Med for a follow-up appointment and then I spoke at a Catbacker event at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita. I shared that the 16 Wildcat Goals for Success and the virtue of persistence helped me over the course of my battle with cancer and I encouraged the Kansas State people to try and utilize those values in every aspect of their lives. I shared with Catbacker groups in Topeka and Manhattan my displeasure that we had initiated a trend of starting slow in the season (4–3 in 2016 and 3–4 in 2017) but that I had been impressed with how our teams had bounced back in the second half of those seasons (5–1 in 2016 and 5–1 in 2017).
Our team began summer workouts on June 4. For five days, our players trained under the guidance of members of the Navy SEALs between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. in what was called “The Program,” which emphasized team building, commitment, toughness, accountability, and discipline. It was regarded as the best leadership development and team building program in the country. Director of strength and conditioning Chris Dawson shared positive reports following our team’s week in The Program. I experienced a different type of workout at Big 12 Conference football media days at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. At 78 years old and with 27 years of coaching experience, I was the oldest active and longest tenured head football coach in the country and I kept a pretty brisk pace while walking up and down corridors, speaking with personalities from FOX and ESPN, and receiving warm greetings from so many individuals I had known over the years. Many of them wrote me cards during my cancer treatments. I felt energized. I nursed a cup of coffee while walking to each destination at the media day event and shared my favorable health status numerous times with different inquirers. One reporter asked, “Is retirement a topic of daily conversation?”
I replied, “Only when I get around you guys. Then it’s a topic of conversation. I’ve got a 6-year-old great-grandchild that I want to coach. So that’ll tell you.”
The reporter followed, “How old will that make you then?” I said, “206.”
I enjoyed seeing our fellow Big 12 head coaches seated around the same room. For a moment, it took me back to the start of the Big 12 Conference, when Spike Dykes and I shook hands prior to the inaugural conference football game on August 31, 1996 in Manhattan. Since then, I had shaken hands with 44 different Big 12 head coaches. Although all 10 head coaches in our conference returned from the 2017 season, we were a relatively young collection of coaches. Half of them had coached at their current school for fewer than four years. I embarked upon the 10th season of my second tenure as one of two head coaches in college football history to have two different tenures at one school and record at least 70 wins each time — 136 wins between 1989 and 2005 and 74 wins between 2009 and 17. We went 53–27 against Big 12 opponents during the first 10 years of the conference (1996-2005) and we were 48–31 against conference opponents entering the 10th year of our second stint.
Interestingly, since 2009, only 11 schools in the country maintained the same head coach. Of those, only Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Mike Gundy, and myself had been fortunate to win at least six games each year over that nine-year span. We had been fortunate enough to win 74 games for an average of 8.1 wins per year, made eight straight bowl appearances (the third longest streak in the Big 12), captured one Big 12 Championship, and had finished at least fourth place in our conference in five of the last seven years.
Every year was different. We started out the 2018 season with a 2–1 record and went into a tailspin. We lost five of our next six games, including a painful 51–14 defeat at No. 8 Oklahoma. Afterward, someone asked me, “How do you go about redirecting the ship?” I replied, “I’m uncertain if the ship has been in this condition before.”
Late that night, I wrote in my diary: “Worst feeling that I can remember.”
I stayed up most of the night and evaluated the videotape of the game.
On Sunday, I wrote Lincoln Riley a congratulatory note, and then I addressed myriad issues with our coaching staff. I was angry. I felt horrible about the way that we prepared for the game. Too often in college football on-field execution becomes the scapegoat. In actuality, seldom does execution fall solely on the players’ shoulders. Execution also takes place in a coach’s office and on the practice field. We failed in our preparation. At times, we coaches put the wrong calls on the field and consequently we were unsuccessful in that game along with several others. It just became evident that we had not prepared well enough in virtually all areas—on the field, off the field, and that went for both coaches and players.
As with Jake Waters and Daniel Sams several years prior, we had a quarterback situation in which Alex and Skylar Thompson each carried the capacity to lead our team while each proved to possess his own unique set of qualities and talents. I was neither prepared to rely solely on a predominate passing quarterback or a run-only quarterback nor were we going to eliminate the quarterback run game because we knew more about that particular aspect of offense than anyone else in the country. Week by week or during the course of a game, we decided whose talents gave us the best chance for success against a particular defense.
This quarterback dynamic was nothing new to our program, but once again, it appeared that certain players favored one quarterback while other players favored the other one, and at times, our coaches weren’t on the same page. Some of our meetings weren’t particularly pleasant. We had the least productive scoring offense in 26 years in averaging 22.5 points per game and also ranked last in the Big 12 in both total offense and passing offense during the season.
A narrow loss at TCU (14–13) dropped our record to 3–6. Our track record suggested that we had the capacity to achieve positive results down the stretch in any given season. We felt the misery of losing, and I felt badly for our fans who stood by us. Our fans had long been accustomed to success, and we were moving in the opposite direction this particular season, which perhaps caused some of our fanbase to lose hope in our ability to respond to adversity in an appropriate manner.
In the closest Sunflower Showdown in 14 years, we needed a touchdown in the final three minutes to beat Kansas 21–17 and avoid our first home loss in the series since 1989. A 21–6 win against Texas Tech on our Senior Day the following week gave us back-to-back victories for the first time that season.
We had an abbreviated week of practice prior to the final game of the regular season at No. 25 Iowa State because we always allowed our players to leave and be with their families on Thanksgiving. I spent a portion of my time planning our annual team awards ceremony and decided that I would honor Robert Lipson with the Merit Award as an outstanding contributor to our program. Despite limited finances, Robert followed the Wildcats to every away game I can remember and was always the first one to greet us when we got off of the bus at the hotel. I became a believer when Robert met our bus in Japan.
Although we had beaten Iowa State in all nine meetings since we returned in 2009, single digits decided eight of those victories, including each of the last three games in Ames: 27–21, 32–28, and 31–26. All that we needed to do was win this game and we would qualify for a bowl game.
And it appeared that we were headed in that direction. We scored 17 straight points to take a 38–21 lead with 12 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. At that point in the game, ESPN gave us a 98.5 percent chance of victory. After a season full of difficulties and with our backs against the wall, our coaches and players had pulled together, and we were on the verge of keeping intact our trend of strong finishes toward the end of the season.
But little did we know that our sizable lead would evaporate. Little did we know that we were on the brink of suffering perhaps the worst fourth-quarter letdown in school history. We led Texas A&M by 15 points entering the fourth quarter in the 1998 Big 12 Championship Game. This time, we led Iowa State by 17 with less than 13 minutes to go.
Then we allowed a 77-yard touchdown drive. Then an Iowa State linebacker hit our quarterback, and the ball popped into the air, and a defensive player caught the ball and ran 21 yards for a touchdown. That play truly changed the game. It was a gift and it motivated Iowa State. Its Senior Day crowd of 54,430 people came alive, and we couldn’t run out the clock or stop them. Late in the game, we allowed an 18-yard touchdown run.
That was the final blow. Iowa State scored 21 straight points in less than six minutes. Suddenly, we trailed 42–38.
And then it was over.
I can’t ever remember leaving a football field after a game like that. It still stands out in my mind. I walked off the field. I felt alone. I was alone. We weren’t going to a bowl game. For the first time in my life, I had no idea what I would share with our players in the locker room. I felt so many different emotions at the same time. The season was in ruin. We had suffered painful games before. This was the most painful loss ever.
I had never felt so alone.
Over the next week, I sat and contemplated my future, the future of our coaches, and the future of the program if I was to step down. I tried to define how I could help our players and how we would be able to transition from finishing a season so poorly to remaining motivated for the 2019 season. I knew there would be some transition within our coaching staff. I just was uncertain of how much transition. I always kept a list of potential assistant coaches just in case. But first I had to define my future.
Media speculation regarding my future and the future of our program ran rampant throughout the week, and rumors were everywhere. In this age of social media, the alleged scoop among the experts changed by the minute. Everyone expected something to happen at any moment. And this went on day after day.
Shortly before 6:30 pm on Friday, November 30, I left the Vanier Family Football Complex, walked into the parking lot, and saw four TV camera people filming me as I climbed into my car. A reporter approached my vehicle. I said, “Everything is fine.”
Then I closed my door and drove away. Another reporter, who was already in his vehicle, followed me as I left the parking lot and headed down Kimball Avenue. I drove around until I lost him. I wanted no one to know where I was headed. President Myers had asked me and Gene Taylor to meet him at his home.
Even though I had anticipated it, I had never before been in this position. I was uncomfortable because of the way that our season ended. The final loss of the season had been on my mind virtually nonstop throughout the week. It was crazy how I was fortunate to have a 215-117-1 record; how I was fortunate to be the 20th winningest coach in FBS history; and how I was fortunate to coach in 19 bowl games, enjoy seven 11-win seasons, and capture two Big 12 Championships — and all I could do was hang onto this season-ending loss.
During my drive to President Myers’ home, I pondered everything and was uncertain what I was going to do. Since Day One, I said that I didn’t want a contract. I always said that if for some reason I was no longer wanted, then I wouldn’t be here, and a contract wouldn’t make any difference. I felt it was time, but I also felt it was time after the 2005 season, and so I didn’t know whether the feeling would wear off. And actually I didn’t know if I wanted to give the feeling time to wear off. It was an emotional time. I just wanted my emotions to settle down.
I parked, went into the house, and President Myers, Gene, and I sat down.
I thought about the wonderful Kansas State people I met while walking around the campus prior to my hiring in November 1988 and I thought about those 13,000 fans in the stands during our first season. I thought about our original 68 members of The Foundation and our first ever win against North Texas State. I thought about our first-ever bowl win (the 1993 Copper Bowl) and the three largest crowds in the history of college football ever to cross a state line to attend a football game. I thought about how we built our home in Manhattan, how all of our children graduated from Kansas State University, and how several of our grandchildren were now in the process of also doing so. I thought about Jack Vanier assuring us that he would do anything necessary to build our original facility and I thought about how I could see the top of our football stadium and the Powercat painted upon the indoor practice facility each morning from my bedroom window. I thought about the greatest turnaround in the history of college football and all of the wonderful Kansas State people through the years who played such an important part in helping our vision become a reality.
I thought about my loving mother, I thought about my supportive family, and I thought about our three decades with the Kansas State family. I thought about the loss of Matthew, Meredith’s accident, whether I truly wanted to continue coaching, and what Sharon and the family would want me to do. I loved everyone so dearly.
I sat across from President Myers and Gene. Myers broke the silence.
“Do you think it’s time?” Myers asked.
I knew what he meant. We sat in silence for a few more seconds.
“Yes,” I said, finally. “It is time.”