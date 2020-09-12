Kansas State defensive back Wayne Jones suffered an injury after a collision with Arkansas State running back Jamal Jones late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game. Jones, K-State's starting strong safety, remained down on the field for an extended period of time, as the team's medical staff evaluated him.
He eventually was put on a board, loaded on a cart and taken off the field.
Afterward, K-State head coach Chris Klieman didn't know the full extent of Jones' injury. But Klieman said he was pleased that when he went to check on Jones, the sophomore "was moving his extremities." Klieman viewed that as a positive sign.
"I don't know quite where all the injury was, but they were more concerned with head, neck, back, those things," Klieman said. "But he had feeling in his hands, had feeling in his toes and feet."
Jones started at strong safety for the Wildcats on Saturday, finishing with six tackles to tie for the team high along with linebacker Justin Hughes. Jones also recovered a fumble in the second quarter.
Last month, Jones expressed his admiration for Klieman.
"I feel like we have the best head coach ever," Jones said. "When you’ve got a good head coach, it just makes you want to go balls to the wall all the time for him. I’d do anything for Coach Klieman and his staff.”
The feeling is mutual.
"I'm saying prayers for Wayne," Klieman said. "He's one of my favorite guys. Just absolutely love him, the player and the person that he is. Hopefully he'll be OK."