In this file photo from 2019, then-Manhattan defensive lineman Damian Ilalio celebrates after sacking Lawrence Free State quarterback Malik Berry (8) during a 49-28 win. Ilalio was one of several Kansas State commits to play in the Shrine Bowl.
Former Manhattan High football player Damian Ilalio made his debut with Kansas State last Saturday.
The redshirt freshman nose guard officially tallied one tackle in the Wildcats' 34-0 shutout of South Dakota.
K-State head coach Chris Klieman specifically mentioned Ilalio in his Tuesday press conference while discussing the play of his defense.
"I was excited about some new players who made a couple of good plays," Klieman said. "Damian made a couple of good plays."
Wildcats starting nose guard Eli Huggins also offered praise of Ilalio as well as juco transfer nose guard Uso Suemalo.
"They played really well," Huggins said. "They showed they can play. They went out there, I think each had two or three tackles and they did their job very well.
"I think it was a great opportunity for them to just get a taste of what it's going to be like, the speed and how it all works. I think they'll be able to help us a lot this season."
A 2020 graduate of Manhattan High, Ilalio earned the title of the Kansas 6A Defensive Player of the Year by the Wichita Eagle and Sports in Kansas.
He made 129 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries during his junior and senior seasons in high school.
Ilalio was also a two-time Centennial League wrestling champion.
"I know he's going to have success," said Manhattan High football head coach Joe Schartz. "It's really no different for him. He's a typical Manhattan kid that doesn't necessarily have the measurables. But they can't measure his motor and his heart.
"Damian got in there and instantly made plays. That's what Damian's going to do. I think, before it's over, he's going to have a great career up there."