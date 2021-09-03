Kansas State Athletics on Thursday announced an $11.5 million dollar donation from Ike and Letty Evans to launch the Ike and Letty Evans Student-Athlete Success Program.
The gift will revamp the current Student-Athlete Services department, allowing for enhanced staffing, technological advancements and programming for student-athletes and academic service staff. The program also will include a four-year plan that better prepares student-athletes for success after college, with milestone goals set each year in the areas of leadership, academic development and professional development.
“Ike and Letty are phenomenal K-Staters who wanted to make a difference in the lives of our student-athletes,” athletics director Gene Taylor said in a release. “This gift will transform our student-athlete services department into one that is the envy of college athletics departments in the country and will have a lasting impact on the recruitment and success of all of our student-athletes.”
The Evanses are residents of Bluffton, S.C., but are longtime Wildcat supporters. Ike was a 1965 K-State graduate and a baseball letterman, while Letty also attended K-State. The couple recently contributed to the Ike and Letty Evans Academic Success Center in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering.
Ike is a member of the College of Engineering Hall of Fame. He also served on the Engineering Advisory Council. He retired after serving as president and COO of the Union Pacific Railroad.
“K-State is special to us, and we wanted to help in a way that could enhance and change the lives of Wildcat student-athletes,” Ike and Letty said. “Our gift will enable K-State Athletics to allocate resources to assist student-athletes in their personal development with programming that establishes a lifetime of foundational skills and habits. We are excited for this program and are truly blessed to be able to help.”
More details about the program will be released at date.