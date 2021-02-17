Nijel Pack airballing a 3-pointer in the first half proved to be prophetic. Pack, a precocious freshman from Indianapolis, is Kansas State's top 3-point shooter in nearly every category.
But his airmailed first-half attempt foreshadowed what was to come: one of the worst performances from beyond the arc an observer ever could witness.
In the latest edition of the Sunflower Showdown at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday, K-State missed 21 of its 24 3-point attempts in a 59-41 loss to No. 23 Kansas.
The Wildcats (5-18, 1-13 Big 12) only made one of their first 22 attempts from long range. But a pair of garbage-time triples — from Joe Petrakis and Carlton Linguard, respectively — helped the hosts avoid what would have been a historically bad outing. (The worst percentage in school history with at least one made 3-pointer is 5.6%; K-State went 1-for-18 in a loss at West Virginia in 2016. If not for the two 3-pointers in the last minute, the Wildcats would have finished below 5% Wednesday night.)
While the back-to-back 3s from Petrakis and Linguard prevented yet another line in the record book from being rewritten, it did nothing to change the result.
As is custom in this rivalry, year after year, KU (16-7, 10-5) had its way.
The Jayhawks never trailed in the 18-point win. In fact, KU never trailed in either meeting this season. It led wire to wire in a 74-51 win in Lawrence on Feb. 2.
The difference Wednesday: There at least was a tie.
KU won the opening tip, then scored immediately, on an alley oop layup from Jalen Wilson to Ochai Agbaji. K-State answered back less than 20 seconds later, as Pack dished off to fellow freshman Davion Bradford, who slammed it home to knot the score at 2-all.
But as the rhythm of this rivalry has dictated more often than not, the Jayhawks wasted no time breaking the tie and staking themselves out to a lead. The visitors ran off the next eight points for a 10-2 advantage.
K-State finally stopped the bleeding on a long 2-pointer from Antonio Gordon at the 12:46 mark. Between Bradford's dunk and Gordon's jumper, the Wildcats went nearly seven minutes without scoring a point. In that stretch, they went 0-for-10 from the field.
Instead of the Jayhawks running away and hiding after building an insurmountable lead, however, they went cold. A scoreless drought of 4:09 for KU allowed K-State to get back in the contest, cutting the deficit to 14-11 following a jumper from Pack with 6:28 remaining in the half.
In the final six minutes of the half, however, the Wildcats averaged just one point per 60 seconds. KU, on the other hand, scored 12 points, heading into the break ahead 26-17.
K-State returns to action Saturday, hitting the road to take on TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. The game is slated to tip off at 4 p.m. and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
This story will be updated.