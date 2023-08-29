Kansas State baseball head coach Pete Hughes announced Tuesday he had promoted Austin Wates to associate head coach.
Wates, who has been on Hughes’ staff since he arrived in 2019, previously held the title of assistant coach and focused on hitting, base-running, outfielders and recruiting.
"Austin is quite deserving of this promotion,” Hughes said in a written statement. "He carries the responsibilities of a trailblazer in a sport where Black coaches are alarmingly underrepresented. He always does this with composure grace and integrity.
"He has become a great role model for all young coaches. More importantly, he has established himself as one of the best offensive minds in college baseball and a tireless recruiter. We are so fortunate that the Wates family are part of our program and community moving forward.”
The Wildcats churned out a historic offensive performance in 2023. Their 77 home runs and 340 walks were third all-time in program history, their 114 stolen bases and 34 sacrifice flies fourth, and their 379 runs batted in ninth.
The 34-year-old Wates played for Hughes at Virginia Tech from 2007 to 2010 and was a scout in south Texas for the Seattle Mariners before joining Hughes’ staff at K-State. He was a third-round draft pick by the Houston Astros in 2010 and played six seasons in the minor leagues.
"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity Coach Hughes has given me to help grow this program," Wates said. "Both Gene Taylor and Casey Scott have been unrelenting in their support of our ultimate goal, which is to be a national brand. This promotion puts a lot of faith and trust in me, and I will never take that for granted. I couldn't be more excited about where the program is headed and what we are building here."