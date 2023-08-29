05192023-mer-spt-kstatebsb-13
Kansas State assistant coach Austin Wates stands along the third base area during the bottom of the ninth inning of a Big 12 Conference game against TCU on May 18 at Tointon Family Stadium. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State baseball head coach Pete Hughes announced Tuesday he had promoted Austin Wates to associate head coach.

Wates, who has been on Hughes’ staff since he arrived in 2019, previously held the title of assistant coach and focused on hitting, base-running, outfielders and recruiting.

