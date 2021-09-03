A player attempts to pull in a fly ball at the Manhattan Catbackers baseball camp on Aug. 24. The Wildcats participated in the event as part of the "19 Ways" initiative which K-State will continue the program this season.
The Kansas State baseball team and head coach Pete Hughes are committing once again to giving back to the community.
Hughes installed his “19 Ways” program when he arrived at K-State in 2018 as a community service initiative, which allows the team to have a positive influence on the community 19 times throughout the year. This initiative has helped the baseball team capture last two Wildcat Cups, an award given to the K-State Athletics program that makes the most positive contribution on the community through service.
The Wildcats have been busy so far this school year, performing three of these acts of kindness throughout the month of August, including volunteering at the Manhattan Just Tri It Triathlon on Aug. 14, the Alzheimer’s Association welcome event on Aug. 21 and the annual Manhattan Catbacker Club youth baseball clinic last week.
“I love it, because it tells me I have the right guys in my clubhouse,” Hughes said in a release. “Kids that care about the right things. Kids that aren’t entitled and feel truly privileged to have their health and get to play baseball at a great university. To be proactive and raise that amount of money in back-to-back-back years, speaks volumes.”
The Wildcats will participate in several more events this fall, including the ALS Awareness Halloween Game on Oct. 30 and the Shave for the Brave event for College Baseball vs. Cancer, both of which they participated in last fall despite the pandemic.
K-State is the three-time defending national champions in fundraising for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation after last year’s Shave for the Brave. The Wildcats have raised more than $93,000 in that span, including $38,019 last year — nearly $10,000 more than any other college baseball program.
The 19 Ways, named in memory of Hughes’ late mother, Alice — 19 was her favorite number — was started by Hughes while he was head coach at Virginia Tech in 2009 and continued during his time at Oklahoma. Several teams around the country have joined the initiative, including Notre Dame, Northern Illinois, Northeastern and Virginia Tech.
“At Kansas State, our student-athletes will be privileged, not entitled,” Hughes said. “We will be extremely active in our great community and give back to the community that supports us so well. It is an honor to the selfless and charitable life that my mother led to now have her legacy attached to another program and community.”