Taylor Poitier made the most of his first career start.
He fared so well, in fact, that he’ll remain in Kansas State’s lineup for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Texas.
“He did a phenomenal job,” offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham said Thursday, referring to Poitier, who stepped in at right guard versus Baylor last week with the absence of starter Ben Adler. “I think when people watched him play, they really saw his athleticism.”
Though Messingham conceded Poitier’s start partly was out of necessity because Adler didn’t travel with the team to Texas, the coach quickly pointed out Poitier earned it.
“He’s a young man, because of his age, the lack of spring ball and lack of a normal fall camp really hurt him,” Messingham said. “But ... he really took full advantage of his opportunity.”
Starting left guard Josh Rivas also remained in Manhattan for last week’s game. Dawson Delforge, a Wamego native, moved into the lineup at the spot.
Messingham said the team isn’t sure who will start at left guard Saturday.