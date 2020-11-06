When Will Howard makes an error during practice, he reacts exactly the way the Kansas State coaching staff wants: He takes in the constructive criticism and moves on.
“You have to have a short memory a little bit,” K-State head coach Chris Klieman said. “You’ve got to have it in the back of your mind. You can’t have mistakes where you’re turning the football over, but we still have to push the ball down field. We still have to be able to run the correct routes so that he can get the ball out on time. We have to be able to protect so he knows he’s going to have a cleaner pocket to throw the football.”
When a pass falls incomplete — or worse, is intercepted — or pressure reaches a quarterback, Klieman noted it’s the result of a trio of potential errors: an errant throw by the signal-caller; a wrong route by a wide receiver; or a “busted protection” by a running back, offensive lineman or tight end.
“Then all of a sudden, hands are all over you,” Klieman said, “and maybe you get a tipped ball or something.”
Howard, a true freshman, had his share of struggles last week, when he threw three interceptions and barely completed 50% (19-for-37) of his passes in a 37-10 loss at West Virginia. Immediately after the setback, Klieman defended Howard, who had just played only his fifth college game.
Klieman reiterated his belief in Howard on Tuesday.
“You’ve got to realize that this kid is a true freshman who’s playing high-level football and learning on the run,” Klieman said. “More than anything, I like the way he handles things and like the way he handles himself. He’s leading our offense, whether it’s a 55-14 win or a 37-10 (loss). That can’t change, because he has to be the catalyst who leads the offense.”
Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham acknowledged that any time a quarterback commits three turnovers, their subsequent grade in film review won’t be “nearly as high as you’d like.” Yet Messingham said Howard's West Virginia tape wasn’t entirely devoid of positives.
“I felt in the intermediate and short passing game, he really graded out well and made good choices and threw it well,” Messingham said Thursday. “He didn’t drive the ball downfield very well, to be honest with you, and that’s something I think he’ll continue to get better at. We had one ball that he threw deep down the field that got intercepted, one (where) I thought that the DB made a great play. But I think he would tell you that if he throws that ball more (like) a line drive and puts it on the wideout, it’s not even put in that situation.”
Klieman concurred, pointing to K-State’s lone touchdown drive, capped by a 35-yard strike from Howard to Malik Knowles, as a step in the right direction. On the drive, Howard threaded throws into tight windows — and did so in a two-minute situation.
“The thing that impressed me most was that they took all the short routes away, because time was running out,” Klieman said. “We were able to get behind on a post, and he didn’t say, ‘Well I’ve just got to keep methodically moving us down the field.’ He took a shot on the post and made a great throw. Malik got behind the corner, and it was great to see for the momentum.”
To bounce back from last week’s loss and upset No. 14 Oklahoma State, K-State can’t afford for Howard to make many mistakes Saturday.
Last week was the first less-than-stellar outing of Howard’s career after being forced into the lineup because of fifth-year senior Skylar Thompson’s season-ending injury.
There’s no guarantee that Howard will play turnover-free football against the Cowboys, either, as they have allowed just 89 points in five games — the fewest in that span to start a season in Mike Gundy’s 16 yards as head coach. They lead the Big 12 in scoring defense (17.8 points per game) and are tops in the FBS on third downs, permitting opponents to convert just 18.1% (13 of 72) of the time. As if that weren’t enough, Oklahoma State is among the top 12 nationally in five other statistical categories defensively: sacks (No. 3), tackles for loss (No. 5), passing yards allowed (No. 10), pass efficiency defense (No. 11) and total defense (No. 12).
Regardless of Howard’s outing Saturday, K-State’s coaching staff will continue to have his back.
“The best part about him is that he’s continually learning,” Messingham said. “Yeah, anybody is going to get rattled a little bit when you get beat like we did, but he understands wholeheartedly that it’s a team effort. He’s our guy right now, and we feel good about him.”