Kansas State remained committed to playing both Buffalo and North Dakota for as long it could. But when the FCS (the division North Dakota plays in) and the Mid-American Conference (the league in which Buffalo is a member) postponed their seasons to the spring, K-State had to move on.
Just because those games were canceled, however, doesn't mean they're gone forever.
"I am fine to play both of them at some point," K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a video conference call Wednesday. "We just really haven’t looked at each others' (available) years. I don’t think we have an option until 2026 at this point. But yeah, if they want to play us and it works, we would be happy to play them again or put them back on the schedule.”
SEC member Vanderbilt originally was slated to be the Wildcats' third and final non-conference opponent of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted college sports. The matchup disappeared after the SEC announced it would play a conference-only schedule this fall. Taylor said that he hadn't yet had time to talk with Vanderbilt officials about rescheduling this year's game, which was set for Sept. 19 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. It was to be the second of a home-and-home series between the schools; the Commodores won the first matchup, 14-7, in Nashville, Tenn., in 2017.
The trio of cancellations will end up saving K-State money, however.
Buffalo was to receive a $900,000 guarantee. North Dakota was on the books for $475,000. That will save K-State nearly $1.4 million — and any money not spent goes a long way in a year in which every athletics department in the country is dealing with a pandemic-induced budget crunch.
Ponying up for cancellation fees would have been even more costly, though: The Buffalo and North Dakota games both had $1 million cancellation fees. Those fees, Taylor said, now are null and void for all involved parties.
"It was a mutual agreement (to cancel)," Taylor said. "Had North Dakota really wanted to play us, then we probably (would have) had to figure that one out. But both (Buffalo and North Dakota's) ADs were like, ‘Look, let’s just wipe it off the table. If we can play later, great. If not, then let's just call it good.’ So we will not have to pay those cancellations fees.”