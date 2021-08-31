In this file photo, Kansas State wide receiver Chabastin Taylor (13) warms up before a game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 14, 2019. Taylor missed the entire spring with an injury and is continuing to work his way back to health.
Chabastin Taylor likely will be available to play for Kansas State in Saturday's season opener versus Stanford. How many plays he'll actually be on the field, though, still is up in the air.
"We envision him playing," K-State head coach Chris Klieman said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. "But we have some depth at wide receiver, so I'm not worried (like), 'Oh shoot, we're in trouble. We've got to play him 45 snaps a game right now,' because I don't think he's at that phase."
Taylor, a senior wideout, is a key piece of the Wildcats' offense. He led K-State receivers in receptions (19), receiving yards (293) and yards per game (29.3) last season. (He ranked third on the team overall in those three categories, trailing running back Deuce Vaughn and tight end Briley Moore.) But the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Taylor has been limited since the 2020 campaign wrapped up. He had surgery shortly after the season that sidelined him for the entirety of spring practice and a portion of this year's preseason camp.
Last week, Klieman said that he didn't expect Taylor would have a "full load of 60 plays or 45 plays" against the Cardinal. That meant, he said, other receivers will have to step up. Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham said much the same earlier in camp, when he pointed out Taylor still "is a work in progress" as he returns from surgery.
"We've got to find five, six or seven wide receivers who can play and travel every week," Messingham said during a post-practice press conference Aug. 16
With kickoff drawing ever closer, it's clear that the Wildcats won't put too much on Taylor's plate come Saturday.
Barring a setback, however, he'll be a part of the game plan in some capacity.
"He is improving," Klieman said Tuesday, "and he's going to play."