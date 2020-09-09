Long before the Big 12 Conference last week announced roster thresholds and positional minimums required for games to occur this fall, the league’s coaches talked among themselves. As July gave way to August, coaches had what Kansas State’s Chris Klieman called “preliminary” conversations, centered around two topics: how many players they felt they needed for games, and how many they wanted to have available.
“There are two different situations there,” Klieman said during his weekly press conference Tuesday, held via video conference call.
Klieman relayed his thoughts, along with those of other head coaches, to K-State athletics director Gene Taylor, who was on calls of his own with other ADs around the conference, all trying to figure out how to hold games during an ongoing pandemic when positive tests are a near certainty to occur throughout the season.
No area concerned coaches more than the line of scrimmage.
“You have the ability to have seven offensive linemen where you feel you can get through that ballgame and keep people safe and healthy,” Klieman said. “If you have five offensive linemen left and a couple of them are true freshmen, that’s not a good situation for your quarterback, for your running backs or anything. For us to have seven offensive linemen healthy, I think you have an opportunity to be able to compete. If you’re missing a bunch of wide receivers, if you’re missing your quarterback, if you’re missing a couple of running backs (it would hurt). But if you have that core offensive line, you still should be able to compete and play.”
The linemen also took priority on defense, specifically the interior.
“You have to have some interior guys and have a stable of those guys. If not, you have another issue with potential safety with linebackers and safeties, because it’s going to come at them so fast,” Klieman said. “From that respect, I think the line of scrimmage is the first thing that has to be solidified for us to be able to play. That’s why every week all of us coaches are saying, ‘We need to continue to get through this testing. We need to continue to get through another round of testing.’”
And given the outbreaks that have happened at numerous schools — Big 12 teams (including K-State) as well as those in other conferences attempting to play this fall — Klieman said he’s seen firsthand how quickly a club can become depleted.
“It may be only one positive test, but you can have six or seven contact traces, and then all of a sudden, boom! You’re done and not playing,” he said. “People maybe can’t understand that, but from a player safety standpoint, it has to be that way.”