NEW YORK — Kansas State men’s basketball’s run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament has enthralled many people across the nation, but for head coach Jerome Tang, the reward is even sweeter.
The first-year head coach has a litany of incentive bonuses stipulated in his contract, and, because of how quickly he’s turned around the Wildcats program, he’s already guaranteed to earn a little extra cash on top of his $2.1 million base salary this season.
By winning the Big 12’s Coach of the Year honor, Tang will automatically receive an additional $25,000. And, should the Associated Press, the National Association of Basketball Coaches or Naismith grant him the same recognition, he’d get a further $50,000. Naismith listed Tang as a finalist for its award on Monday.
But that’s just the beginning of what’s bound to be a whale of a payday.
The team’s success has also ensured Tang more money as well. Written into his contract is a tiered list of potential postseason outcomes ranging from an NIT bid to a national championship, each with its own dollar amount affixed to it. Those sums are not cumulative, meaning Tang will only earn the amount tagged to the furthest round the Wildcats reach in the postseason.
At a minimum, Tang will get $50,000 more for K-State’s Sweet 16 appearance, bringing his bonus total to $75,000 when combined with the conference coach of the year payout. If the Wildcats beat Michigan State Thursday to advance to the Elite Eight, that $50,000 will become $100,00. A Final Four appearance would equate to $200,000, and winning the national title would result in a $600,000 bonus.
Tang could also be eligible for additional, smaller bonuses based upon the team’s academic success.
He is currently set to earn $2.2 million as his base salary in 2023-24 and $2.6 million by the last year of his current contract in 2027-28. If he’s retained after the 2024-25 season, he’d also get a lump sum bonus of $150,000.
But with Tang’s name being rumored for a couple of open high-level jobs, K-State may need to reconfigure or extend his contract to keep around the man who has revived a program that previously appeared to be circling the drain.
And for what it’s worth, if, for some reason, Tang departs prior to April 30 this year, his contract buyout would be $5 million. It drops to $4 million on May 1, and decreases by $1 million each succeeding May 1 after that.