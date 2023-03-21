02222023-mer-spt-kstatembb-21
Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang celebrates after the Wildcats’ 75-65 Big 12 Conference win against Baylor on Feb. 21 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

NEW YORK — Kansas State men’s basketball’s run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament has enthralled many people across the nation, but for head coach Jerome Tang, the reward is even sweeter.

The first-year head coach has a litany of incentive bonuses stipulated in his contract, and, because of how quickly he’s turned around the Wildcats program, he’s already guaranteed to earn a little extra cash on top of his $2.1 million base salary this season.

