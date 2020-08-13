As college football conferences around the country began switching to league-only schedules last month — beginning with the Big Ten on July 9, followed by the Pac-12 a day later and the ACC (with a plus-one format) and SEC joining weeks later — Gene Taylor took a step back.
Taylor, Kansas State's athletics director saw the lay of the land. When the SEC went to its league-only schedule, one of K-State's non-conference foes (Vanderbilt) disappeared. Well aware the Wildcats' two other non-conference tilts (Buffalo and North Dakota) soon may suffer that same fate, Taylor knew it was highly probably K-State's schedule might begin "to open up." Other schools, facing the same predicament, made Taylor's job of filling the holes in his schedule easier.
That's where Arkansas State entered the picture.
The Red Wolves, members of the Sun Belt Conference, called K-State to inquire about a game in Manhattan this fall. Taylor said "three or four teams," including Arkansas State, reached out about the possibility of playing the Wildcats.
That dialogue with the Red Wolves never stopped.
What came of it: Arkansas State will be K-State's season-opening opponent this fall in a game that will be held at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 12.
"Arkansas State was one of the early (schools to contact us), and we just kept that conversation going," Taylor said during a video conference Wednesday. "Once we realized and decided we were going to conference plus one, and then we knew the MAC and Buffalo and North Dakota were out, we started to finalize the conversation with Arkansas State, because they had been one of the early ones. It moved pretty quickly, and we were able to get an agreement that worked out for them and us.”
Arguably the most important section of the contract: testing for the coronavirus.
K-State and Arkansas State representatives spoke Wednesday morning. During that discussion, Arkansas State officials stated the school planned on testing once per week, per NCAA protocols. That was a non-starter for K-State; the Big 12 announced new COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, requiring that all schools in the league, plus non-conference opponents facing Big 12 teams, must test three times per week.
Taylor said K-State will do whatever it can to ease the financial burden additional tests will have on Arkansas State's coffers.
"We offered to help them with that if they so desired, and I think we probably will for the additional two tests, just because we want to get that 10th game," Taylor said. "The other thing is our athletes want to know (Arkansas State players) tested. They want to know they are coming in negative. So again, that's (a) commitment to our student-athletes to be safe. So if we had to pay for those extra two tests, then we would be happy with that.”