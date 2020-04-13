If the coronavirus pandemic wasn't ravaging nearly every part of life across the globe right now, Skylar Thompson would be preparing for the final week of Kansas State football's spring practices. The 15 sessions originally were slated to conclude at 6 p.m. Friday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Instead, unable to work alongside his coaches and teammates, Thompson is trying to stay sharp any way he can.
It's far easier said than done.
"It’s not as easy as you’d think considering places have shut down," Thompson, K-State's starting quarterback, said during a question-and-answer session with fans on Instagram Live last week, "and having access to fields and gyms — let alone just not being on a schedule, and a mandatory time slot of when you practice, watch film — we don’t have any of that right now."
All the uncertainty, Thompson said, means self-discipline is paramount.
When Thompson wakes up each day, the first thing he does is turn his attention to the goals he wants to achieve before his head hits the pillow again. Those aspirations aren't limited solely to football; he also mulls over what his life will look like after he hangs up his helmet for the final time.
Jotting down a checklist is helpful.
"It’s been the best thing for me so far. I’ve just tried to make it work with what I’ve got each and every day," he said. "It’s been going really well."
Thompson said he believes he's still "in really good shape" despite not spending hours on end at the football facility, specifically alluding to the time with the strength and conditioning staff. He's lifting on his own, using workouts K-State's coaches have sent him as his template. Thompson said he's already gained 17 pounds during the offseason. (The official roster on the K-State's athletics website listed Thompson as playing at 212 pounds last season.)
That's a common theme.
"I know a lot of guys are in the same boat as me (as far as gaining weight), which is a really good sign," Thompson said. "That’s been really great.”
On the flip side, Thompson has perspective. The pandemic has disrupted the rhythm of everyday life worldwide.
There's no blueprint for it.
"It’s tough. I know everyone around the world is challenged and going through some hard times, because our world has never seen anything like this," he said, "but I just encourage each and every one of you to stick to what you know, and to stay inside and stay safe and stay surrounded with your family."
Thompson has done just that. It's been the silver lining — he actually called it "a huge blessing in disguise" — amid the madness. Though the circumstances aren't ideal, Thompson is cherishing the newfound time he has to devote to his family, time which has been in short supply the past four years.
No one appreciates the attention more than Thompson's younger brother.
"Being able to be a big brother to him for once, in person on a consistent basis, it’s been awesome," Thompson said. "I’ve been trying to bring him along, and getting him to work out with me has been pretty funny. He’s a funny kid. I’ve been having a lot of fun with him trying to make a positive (in) light of the situation.”