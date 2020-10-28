Four days after revealing he would have to miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL, Kansas State defensive back TJ Smith is on the road to recovery.
"Successful surgery this morning!" Smith, a freshman from Atlanta, wrote Wednesday night on Twitter. "Thanks for all the prayers and love from everyone! I’m ready to attack this process and come back stronger than ever... Road to the best in the country."
Successful surgery this morning! Thanks for all the prayers and love from everyone! I’m ready to attack this process and come back stronger than ever... Road to the best in the country 🐺🏴☠️ #Free7🧞♂️ #GoCats💜 #KeepStacking⚒ pic.twitter.com/3TcA4dzXUa— TJ🧞♂️ (@TajiriSmith) October 29, 2020
Even before Smith announced news of the corrective procedure — and his plans to "come back stronger than ever — one teammate intimately familiar with what lies ahead vowed he would make Smith's rehab as smooth as possible.
Like Smith, sixth-year senior linebacker Justin Hughes is from Georgia. Like Smith, Hughes had a year taken away because of an ACL tear. Unlike Smith, Hughes didn't even get to play a down; his injury came just before the Wildcats wrapped up spring practice in 2019.
Smith played in each of K-State's first four games this fall — he collected seven tackles (five solo, two assisted) as a reserve safety — before his season-ending injury.
As soon as Smith learned he'd be sidelined for the remainder of the year, he went straight to Hughes and Elijah Sullivan. He's nearly a carbon copy of Hughes: a linebacker, a senior and Peach State product. The two played alongside each other at Tucker High, and they're K-State's leading tacklers this fall, with Sullivan (30) barely ahead of Hughes (28) through five games.
Smith hoped to soak in whatever advice they could impart.
"(He) asked us what he needs to do better — what he needs to do to immediately make himself a better player as far as coming back with his rehab and stuff," Hughes said Tuesday. "I was proud of him just for keeping a level head. I was the same way (after my injury), asking Eli questions on how I can make myself better through this entire process."
That Smith sought out the two veteran defenders didn't surprise Hughes.
"TJ is the type of guy who is going to work hard no matter what," he said. "As you can see (with what) he was doing out there on the field, he was working his way onto the field and doing a great job."
It's exactly what Smith did from the moment he stepped on campus this summer. When players held their seven-on-seven captains practices, Smith never let up.
"Once you see a young guy out there like that, it motivates you as an old guy to pick your stuff up, because he’s shining, so you want to pick your stuff up," Hughes said. "You’re just happy for those guys who work hard and continually work every play, every snap, every down and go as hard as they can. It gets the sideline going, because you’re able to see your brother shine. You’re happy for him.”
During those seven-on-seven sessions, Smith played the same way he did in games: as a hard-hitting, heat-seeking missile, which quickly made him a fan favorite despite his limited playing time. Against opponents, that's just part of the game. Against your teammates, one might think it's a different story.
And you'd be wrong.
Hughes never wanted Smith to tone down his aggressiveness, even for a second.
"I actually like it, because when we go to seven-on-seven, we do this seven-on-seven with each other, (quarterback) Skylar (Thompson) is talking so much crap man, and I hate it. I hate it," said Hughes, taking care to repeat "hate" for emphasis. "So when TJ breaks up the ball, I’m yelling at Skylar like, ‘No, you’re not going to get it.’ So I’m trying to get the defense as hyped as possible so we can go out there and shut the offense out so we can be like, ‘Man, we kicked y’all’s butt today.’ I like bragging rights, and I appreciate TJ for working so hard, because I can’t stand when (Thompson and the offense) win.”
Hughes wants to make sure Smith maintains that mentality as an arduous rehab process begins.
It's more important now than ever.
"I’m going to continue to keep his head in it no matter (what), because right after surgery, you tend to get down in the dumps because you can’t go anywhere, you can’t move really," Hughes said. "It sucks because you're taking all kinds of pills. It sucks, but me and Eli are going to do a great job of keeping him together. Unlike me and Eli, we didn’t have multiple players to go to to keep him in it, but now he has two guys from Georgia, from the same state, who are going to keep him in it. We’re going to make sure that he’s going to be taken care of.”