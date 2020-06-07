As Matt Thomason works through plans and ideas — and talks of more plans and ideas — to help Kansas State’s student-athletes safely return to campus, one issue sticks out like a sore thumb. There’s no manual on how to prevent a highly contagious disease — in this case, the coronavirus — from spreading.
Thomason admits it’s not entirely inaccurate to say he and other health experts are making it up as they go along.
Or, viewed in football terms, they have to be willing to audible into another plan of action at any moment.
“No one’s dealt with this,” Thomason, K-State’s associate athletics director for student-athlete health, wellness and performance, told The Mercury in a phone interview Friday. “There’s not a lot of answers to the questions out there. A lot of questions are, ‘What if this?’ and, ‘What if that?’ So you work your way through it. The hardest part about it is, what we maybe thought a week ago or month ago has changed. These things literally change in 24 hours.”
It’s a task, Thomason said, where one puts in “a whole lot of work” on one idea, and then as soon as it begins to be implemented, it’s altered in the blink of an eye. Back to square one.
For now, however, K-State does have a strategy in place for its football players, the first student-athletes to return to campus since the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of spring sports in March.
Testing protocol
K-State’s football team is slated to begin voluntary workouts June 15 — the first day Big 12 teams are permitted to do so, and one week after schools in the SEC will start. To ensure they are cleared for the workouts, the athletics department asked players to return to Manhattan on June 1. That way, they could begin a week of self-quarantine as soon as possible.
“Then somewhere between the seven- and 10-day mark, we’ll look at doing some testing,” Thomason said. “There’s a screening process for them so we can get some baseline stuff as they come back. Once the results of those tests are in, then they go through their medical paperwork and return stuff for participation.”
K-State’s players will undergo testing at Lafene Health Center. They will take the two most common tests used to check for COVID-19: the polymerase chain reaction — also known as the PCR test — and the antibody test, which determines whether they’ve already had it.
“That’s not specific to football,” Thomason said. “Everyone will do that. Football is just the first team coming back.”
How much money it will cost K-State for every student-athlete to undergo COVID-19 testing is still unknown, an athletics department spokesman told The Mercury Saturday night.
Once players receive the go-ahead from health officials, they can head to the weight room at the Vanier Family Football Complex to begin their workouts. The number of people in the weight room at any given time will be limited to 50, per Riley County guidelines. Players will be grouped by their living arrangements.
That’s not a coincidence.
“We took roommates and then we broke them down into our lift groups,” Thomason said. “Since they live together, if something were to occur, they’re going to be in close contact, anyway. With our numbers, we have the space to accommodate the social distancing. We’re taking a lot of other precautions as well.”
That includes having disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer available at all times. Thomason also said staff members will make sure players know to avoid touching their eyes, mouth or nose.
Chief among the precautions, however, are masks.
“We have some material we’re going to use, kind of like an in-house mask that will be made that we can do our best to mitigate (issues) when they’re working out,” Thomason said. “The idea is, they’re going to wear a mask, come in, change their clothes, put on a different mask that’s a little more breathable, stops moisture and is washable. So they’ll wear that to work out in in the weight rooms.”
Leading the way
As K-State integrates football players back into the fold, it won’t do so entirely blind. It will follow the same procedures already in place for athletics department employees who show up for work at Vanier each day at staggered junctures.
“For the screening purposes, we didn’t want to have everybody show up at one time. We didn’t want 30 people standing outside the building,” Thomason said. “So we just said, ‘To make it easy on your staff, this group will come in at this time and this group will come in at this time’ and we’d work our way in.”
Every employee has two lines of defense they must get through before they are permitted to head to their respective offices.
As soon as they park their vehicle, an employee must put on a mask and walk through the front door of Vanier. There, a member of Thomason’s staff will be waiting. Thomason’s staffer will ask the employee whether they are experiencing symptoms corresponding to the coronavirus. If they answer no to all the questions, they enter a second set of doors. There, a non-touch temperature check is conducted.
If a fever isn’t detected, there’s just one more step: The employee signs their name at the check-in center, with one of Thomason’s staffers keeping track of who’s in the building.
“Then they can go to their respective office,” Thomason said. “If that’s in Vanier, then they’ll go to their office. If it’s another facility, they can go there at that point, too.”
If an employee doesn’t make it past both parts of the check-in, they are asked to leave.
“And then we tell them to contact their local physician,” Thomason said, “or go to Lafene. “
To Thomason, it’s about setting a standard.
“What we have to do is educate and do our best to mitigate potential issues,” he said. “So that starts with your employees. You do that process with them, and obviously they’ve got to lead the way and be examples, and have our student-athletes do the same.”
Plan B
The all-important question — what happens if, or when, a player tests positive for the virus? — isn’t as dramatic as one might think.
“The plan would be no different than if it happened to you or I,” Thomason said. “They have to follow the same federal guidelines that we all follow. That’s isolation, and then we have to contact trace all those individuals (around them), who then would (self-quarantine) for 14 days as well. So it’s no different than what the CDC’s recommendations are.”
Whether the county or university would handle the contact tracing still is up in the air. Thomason said him and his staff are “prepared to help” in any way they can.
Big 12 rivals Iowa State and Oklahoma State already have announced people inside their athletics programs have tested positive for the coronavirus. K-State, Thomason said, wouldn’t name any student-athletes unless they give their permission. HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) laws ensure confidentiality.
“That doesn’t mean you can’t say, ‘A football player has tested positive,’ because you’re not identifying who that football player is,” Thomason said. “So that goes to the county health officials, and they’ll guide us on how they are doing that.”
Riley County has had 68 cases as of Friday morning; eight are active, 59 are recovered and one person has died. Health officials don’t publicly identify people who test positive.
That wouldn’t necessarily stop someone tied to K-State Athletics from announcing it on their own, though.
“We’ve seen from other institutions that the individual sometimes shares that on social media,” Thomason said. “My assumption is, if somebody wants it out, that’s what they’ll end up doing. It’s individual choice.”
Whether the testing K-State athletes will go through this summer will extend to the student population at large is uncertain. University officials plan to announce details for what the fall semester will look like in the coming week.
“They’ve got time ahead of them,” Thomason said. “School isn’t starting until August. Our student-athletes are here in town right now, and we’re looking at working out in less than 10 days.”