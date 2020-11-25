Chris Klieman will leave no stone unturned in an attempt to have as many players as possible travel for Saturday’s game at Baylor.
It’s not because he’s trying to gain any sort of competitive advantage.
He just doesn’t want any players, especially those far from home, sitting in dorms, by themselves, during the Thanksgiving weekend.
“That’s not fair,” Klieman, K-State’s second-year head coach, said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “It’s been a hard-enough semester that we’re trying to take as many guys as we can.”
Big 12 teams are permitted to take 70 players to away games. One game a year, teams are allowed to take 78 players as part of their travel squad. That’s how many players K-State took for last week’s game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. A K-State spokesperson told The Mercury Wednesday morning that the conference is giving teams a reprieve during the holiday week: They can exceed the 70-player travel limit, even if they already have used their 78-player exemption this fall. The final number for this week won’t be known until Thursday, when travel rosters are required to be turned into the conference office.
Still, Klieman hopes to take the entire roster with him down to Waco, Texas, if possible.
“If we can’t dress them all, we can’t dress them all,” he said. “I’ll have them on the sideline. I’ll have them be a part of it.”
The Wildcats were slated to hold an early practice Wednesday, and an even earlier one Thursday. K-State’s youngest players will arrive for weight lifting Friday morning, followed by taking coronavirus tests.
Klieman’s push to bring his entire team on the Texas trip centers around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: It already has altered so much of daily life, he doesn’t want players to have a dreadful Thanksgiving, too.
Still, COVID-19 already has changed one aspect of K-State’s normal Thanksgiving week routine.
If not for the virus, players close enough to quickly drive home for Thanksgiving dinner — and return in time to go through the team’s regular pregame regimen — would be able to do so. Coaches normally host players who can’t realistically travel home for Thanksgiving.
Those two options are off the table this year.
“We’ll have a Thanksgiving meal for the entire team up in our stadium club,” Klieman said, “because it’s a big enough space that we can have guys up there and socially distance them.”
The other reason players aren’t permitted to leave: The final coronavirus testing of the week takes place Friday mornings.
Traveling this year just isn’t logical.
“Plus I don’t think it’s a safe environment for them to go home,” said Klieman, alluding to the rising number of active COVID-19 cases in Riley County and across the country.
Tight end Briley Moore, who joined the team as a graduate transfer, has missed out on many of the team-building activities that usually would take place if not for the pandemic.
He’s from Blue Springs, Mo. — certainly within the drivable range to head home and return in time to continue preparing for the Bears. While that’s not in the cards this year, he’s thankful for the opportunity to break bread — perhaps in a literal sense — Thursday with his teammates.
“That just shows the kind of leadership we have from the top, starting with Coach Klieman and on down and the type of culture that we have at this program,” Moore said. “It’s just exceptional.”
Klieman said he’s just trying to do the best he can, as the week already has taeken on a different air than usual with other K-State students no longer on campus and class not in session.
“Even though it doesn’t feel like a short week, it is a short week to prepare for a really good Baylor team that I feel has played really well at times and played really well on both sides of the ball and have had opportunities to win just like we have in the fourth quarter,” Klieman said, “and haven’t gotten that done, similar to ourselves.”