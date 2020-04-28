Kansas State Athletics is planning for various scenarios of revenue shortfall for the next fiscal year. The budget for fiscal year 2020-21 includes scenarios ranging from as little as a 5% year-over-year reduction to as much as 25%.
This would be a reduction of $4 million to $20 million based on this year’s $83.6 million budget.
“As we watch and see where the football season is going to be,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor told The Mercury, “we’ll invoke those budgets in terms of where the cost savings are going to come from.”
Kansas State coaching staffs have been instructed to pull back their program’s budgets by 10% for 2020-21.
Across the country, Division I athletic departments are feeling the pinch from the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, Iowa State announced coaches and other staff members will take a temporary pay reduction next year. Last week, Boise State revealed that university employees earning more than $40,000 per year would be required to take furloughs between May 3 and July 31. Further, the school’s highest-paid employees — those making more than $150,000 annually — will take 10-day furloughs. Then on Monday, Kansas’ athletics department announced that its three most well-known employees — men’s basketball head coach Bill Self, head football coach Les Miles and athletics director Jeff Long — had accepted 10% pay reductions. Those pay cuts will begin May 1 and tentatively are scheduled to last six months. According to The Kansas City Star, KU expects the trio’s pay reduction will save $500,000.
Despite those moves elsewhere, Taylor doesn’t expect to institute similar changes — unless the pandemic’s financial fallout forces his hand.
“Those hopefully would be the last thing we need to do to balance the budget: furloughs or salary reductions,” he said.
One bit of good news, Taylor said, is that altering a fiscal-year budget is fairly easy.
He laid out one such scenario.
“Let’s say for instance we start a budget at a 20% reduction in revenue and we cut expenses based on that,” he said. “Then all of a sudden, July 15 everything is back to normal and our season ticket sales spike back up to a normal number and our revenue is much higher than what we anticipated. Then we can provide more leeway on expenses and you can open up a few more opportunities.”
Those opportunities, in large part, would benefit from football ticket sales.
For this year’s fiscal budget, ticket sales accounted for 14.89% ($12,444,100) of K-State’s revenues. That’s the third-largest revenue driver for K-State, trailing only its payouts from the NCAA and Big 12 (nearly $39 million, or 46.57% of the budget) and Ahearn Fund gifts (more than $18 million, equaling 21.75%). But Taylor already is bracing for a new reality: even if social distancing measures are loosened before K-State’s opener Sept. 5, there’s a segment of the fan base that won’t attend games. That’s if spectators even are allowed to return to watching sports in person in the near future, which will hinge upon the guidance of health experts and government officials.
“I just think even if we were to play a football game Sept. 5 and have a normal year, we’re going to have a reduction of folks not being comfortable coming back to a stadium of 50,000 (other people),” Taylor said. “So until we get a vaccine — even if we have testing and people feel pretty good and the numbers are down and no one is found positive of COVID — there’s still going to be a segment of our fans who are not going to come back for a while. So I don’t think we’ll put 50,000 people in here a game even if we start Sept. 5. But that’s just my opinion.”
K-State’s athletics budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year was $83,550,780. It ends June 30. If numbers come in the way K-State anticipates, Taylor said he still believes the department will be able to achieve a balanced budget.
Some numbers, K-State already knows:
- The department will receive nearly $357,000 from the NCAA, which will be allocated toward athlete special assistance, athlete opportunity and athlete academic enhancement numbers. K-State expects that allocation will come in June, once it is cleared by the Big 12 league office.
- K-State received $8 million from the conference Thursday. That sum was $4 million less than K-State projected at the beginning of the fiscal year. The athletics department told The Mercury that “it is our understanding that the Big 12 will transfer the remaining $4 (million) difference in June” along with an additional $2.5 million. (K-State expects the final allocation to be less than $2.5 million, but the conference still is crunching numbers as it figures out payouts to its 10 member schools.)
- K-State Athletics receives four allocations per year from the Big 12; the amounts vary but are projected by the conference office at the start of each fiscal year so K-State can budget accordingly.
That includes the June payout from the Big 12.
“They’re still working through some reductions in their budget, just to see how much money it can save between now and June 30,” Taylor said. “They’ve got some reserves; (the question is), how much of those reserves do they want to tap into to make the schools as whole as possible this year? So they’re still working through that process.”
The conference, Taylor said, is “trying to ease the pain” on its school as much as it — literally — can afford to.
“But they also know they want to try to save some money for next year if things are short again next year,” Taylor said. “We’re trying to smooth that out as much as we can between this fiscal year and next fiscal year.”