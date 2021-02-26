After more than a month and a half of nothing but losses — to that point, the entirety of 2021 — Kansas State’s men’s basketball team now is on a two-game win streak.
And because of that, the Wildcats are having to deal with the emotions that come with success. Head coach Bruce Weber said he believes his players aren’t getting carried away, however.
“This group has been really resilient. They want to do well,” he said Thursday. “When we’ve lost, they’ve come in and watched film. When we’ve won, they’ve been in to watch film.
Even before the consecutive victories, Weber said his team was was confident. And had shown improvement.
Those gains just weren't reflected in the final scores.
"Our core group is there," he said. "They’ve figured out some roles, what they can do and how they can help the team. Now the big step is figuring out how to win."
The Wildcats have done that each of their last two outings: last week at TCU and Tuesday versus No. 7 Oklahoma.
But to make it three in a row, they will have to beat No. 10 West Virginia on the road Saturday.
The Mountaineers have won 11 of the past 15 meetings with the Wildcats, with K-State just 3-6 in Morgantown all-time.
Weber said it's no mystery what the key to the contest will be for his team.
“For me, it’s going to be the start of the game, dealing with their pressure and denial defense,” Weber said. “Then the starts of possessions. If we can get into the start of possessions, now you can start fighting early. If you can break that first line of defense, you can get inside and cause some damage.”
Cutting down on turnovers would help, too.
K-State committed 28 turnovers — the most for the team in a single game in Weber's nine seasons and tied for sixth most in program history — in a 69-47 loss to West Virginia in Manhattan on Jan. 23.
"Cut those turnovers back, stay solid on defense, get into some offense early," Weber said, "who knows what can happen?"
Regardless of Saturday's result, Weber said his players' resilience has been "tremendous" this season. Prior to the TCU win, K-State had lost 13 straight games, the longest skid of Weber's career — and within one of tying the worst streak in the Wildcats' record book. But his players, Weber said, remained mentally tough. They kept grinding.
Now, it's finally starting to pay off.
"Execution, discipline and mental toughness and all those things, we’ve made some strides there," he said. "I hope it continues against a (West Virginia) team that just spanked us, to be honest. That was about five or six weeks ago. Obviously we were a little short handed at that time. We’ll have to see if we’re up to the task on Saturday.”