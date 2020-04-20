Chris Klieman officially hired Steve Stanard on March 16. And then ... that was it. Stanard, Kansas State’s new linebackers coach, hasn’t even met all the players in his position group in person yet.
Blame the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for that.
While Stanard was in Manhattan to interview for the vacancy — Stanard served as Syracuse’s defensive ends coach the past three seasons — he did have some face time with three senior linebackers: Cody Fletcher and Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan. Stanard can’t make up for lost time on the practice field, with the Wildcats missing their 15 spring sessions because of the pandemic. But Stanard’s doing what he can in the meantime, trying to get a feel for his players’ personalities during Zoom calls.
“We have some unique personalities of a bunch of fun guys in there, and it’s a pretty talented group,” Klieman said during a teleconference Friday. “So I’m excited for him. I wish he would have gotten a chance to actually work with them on the field, but that will come in time.”
Klieman already knows what it’s like to work with Stanard.
When Klieman was North Dakota State’s defensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013, Stanard tutored the Bison’s linebackers. During that time, Klieman said they became “really close” friends.
“It’s been awesome being back with Steve,” Klieman said. “He and I have worked together for a few years in a couple of those 15-game seasons when we were in the defensive staff room all the time. ... I know he’s excited about being here. He’s going to add so much to our defense.”
Joe Klanderman, entering his first season as K-State’s defensive coordinator, said Stanard’s bond with Klieman, and his familiarity with the Wildcats’ philosophy, is paying dividends now.
“Because some of the terminology that I would use is stuff that they would use at North Dakota State when he was there,” said Klanderman, who replaced Scottie Hazelton, who left to become Michigan State’s defensive coordinator last month. “He was brought up a Tampa-2 guy, so he understands a lot of that stuff. Some of the Cover-3 stuff is a little bit new to him, but he’s had some exposure to it.”
Klanderman is confident Stanard will have it committed to memory soon enough.
“He’s just a really sharp football coach,” Klanderman said, “so even though his learning curve might be great, he picks it up really quickly.”