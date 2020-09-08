When Kansas State announced its seven team captains for the 2020 football season last week, most of the names were easily recognizable to even the casual observer.
Skylar Thompson, the fifth-year senior quarterback. (A "no-brainer," offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham said.) Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan, senior linebackers and heart and soul of the defense. Wyatt Hubert, the fourth-year junior defensive end who might be the Wildcats' best overall player. And Jahron McPherson, a fifth-year senior defensive back who's received as much praise about his progress as any player since the end of last season.
The other names are lesser known: Noah Johnson and Brock Monty.
A Wichita native, Johnson is tasked with replacing long-time starter Adam Holtorf as K-State's center. Monty, another senior from Wichita, has been a special teams ace the past three seasons, but figures to see more time in the playing rotation at strong safety this fall.
Despite the fact Johnson has appeared in just three games with the Wildcats — all coming in a reserve role last season versus Nicholls, Bowling Green and Kansas, respectively — Messingham said that had nothing to do with a lack of talent on the lineman's part. It's just that they didn't need to call upon his services all that often given the senior-laden line the Wildcats fielded last season.
"He’s a guy who didn’t play as many reps as you would think of to be a captain, but he was ready to play the entire year last year, and if he would’ve had to play last year, I don’t think any of us would been nervous about it," Messingham said. "So then he kind of became a leader of that group. ... He did it all year long. So I was not at all surprised by Noah (being named a captain)."
Teaching the team's younger offensive lineman has been a focal point for Johnson. But they aren't the only ones who hear his voice.
"When he speaks, the running backs, tight ends and receivers all respect him and know he’s a guy who's all in," Messingham said. "He cares about our program as much as anybody in the program.”
Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said Monty is the same way. Klanderman isn't a believer in a "leader by example." In his view, being a leader takes more than that; it requires someone getting others to buy into a vision. Monty, he said, "does that on a daily basis."
He's also candid — even if that occasionally means rubbing a teammate the wrong way.
“Part of being a leader is not being afraid to speak up. I think in today’s day and age, a lot of people are afraid to speak up about this or that," Klanderman said. "They don’t want to be the 'not-cool guy.' They don’t want to be the guy who might rock the boat a little bit with a teammate. Sometimes it’s OK to get after somebody, as long as you’re doing it in a positive way. Brock is not afraid to say things to people."