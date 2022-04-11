Illinois running back Chase Brown, center, stiff-arms Maryland linebacker Branden Jennings (44) as offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty comes up to make a block during the first half of a game on Sept. 17 in Champaign, Ill. Jennings is re-entering the transfer portal four months after joining Kansas State back in January.
Associated Press
Former Kansas State sophomore linebacker Branden Jennings entered the transfer portal on Monday, just four months after joining the team back in January.
Linebacker Branden Jennings is leaving the Kansas State football program less than five months after transferring to Manhattan according to reports from the Athletic and 247Sports.
Jennings, a 6-foot-3, 231-pound sophomore, came to K-State via the University of Maryland in January and was one of five Wildcat transfers that head coach Chris Klieman and staff brought in during the offseason.
Jennings, a four-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Fla., ended his freshman season as a Terrapin with 23 tackles and one forced fumble.
Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman indicated that the sophomore was physically impressive and had shown some flashes, but minor injuries during spring practice had kept him from going full speed.
“He does the look the part," defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said last Wednesday. "I’ll tell you this: he’s extremely physical, he’s got extraordinary heavy hands. He’s been nicked up a little bit, so it’s been tough to get a consistent evaluation on him. He'll flash on something, and then he's been bothered with a couple of little things, nothing major. So, he's missed a day here, missed a day there and kind of been in and out.
"When you're out, you're not doing those things if you're not used to doing them. I think it's difficult sometimes to know what you're doing and know where to be. So, it's sometimes hard to get a great evaluation on a guy that's playing fast because he's just trying to be right. So, he's not playing as fast as he can. He's going to get so much better once he gets consistent reps. I think he's certainly talented, and I think he's going to be a great name in the future here. Right now, I don't know if I have a great gauge of where he is completely other than I think he's got ability.”
Klieman was equally impressed with the sophomores measurables and was hopeful that he would be able to make an early on-field impact for the 2022 season.
“He's a high-energy guy," Klieman said during K-State late-signing day press conference in February. "He's already a 230-pound guy, which at linebacker for us in this three-down is something that we need, a little bit bigger, like Daniel Green. A guy that I think will have a really immediate impact for us and give us more bodies in there because that's where we're down some numbers there."
The media meet with Klieman for a final time on Wednesday to wrap up spring practice which officially ends on Saturday.