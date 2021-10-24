LUBBOCK, Texas — In the days, months and years to come, when people reflect on Saturday's game between Kansas State and Texas Tech, one of the first players — if not the first — who will come to mind is Wildcat defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
A case could be made, after all, that he was the contest's most valuable player (though teammate Ty Zentner, he of the booming punts, may give Anudike-Uzomah a run for his money in that category). Anudike-Uzomah shifted the game's momentum on the Red Raiders' first drive in the second half. With Texas Tech pinned back at its own 4-yard line, Anudike-Uzomah exploded out of his stance as soon as the hosts snapped the ball, putting Red Raider left tackle T.J. Storment on skates. Running back SaRodorick Thompson, who seconds before took a handoff from quarterback Henry Colombi, had no time to react.
Anudike-Uzomah leveled Thompson before he passed the goal line, resulting in a safety and two points for K-State.
While that play likely will bat leadoff (or serve as the closer) for Anudike-Uzomah's personal highlight reel — it was the Wildcats' first safety via a tackle in the end zone since 2005, when Steven Cline pulled off the feat against Missouri — he never was far away from the action. He tied his single-game personal best for tackles (five), which ranked first among K-State defensive linemen Saturday. Included in his tackle total were a pair of takedowns for loss and a sack.
Yet when asked about his standout showing following the Wildcats' 25-24, come-from-behind victory, Anudike-Uzomah immediately pivoted to sharing the glory with fellow defensive end Nate Matlack. Like Anudike-Uzomah, Matlack is a member of K-State's 2020 recruiting class. The duo collected the Wildcats' final two tackles to seal Saturday's victory.
After crediting Matlack, however, Anudike-Uzomah spoke more freely — and confidently — about himself. Particularly when it came to his game-changing safety. During the week of practice heading into Saturday's contest, Anudike-Uzomah said the Wildcats regularly practiced the look that led to the two pointer.
"Our coach was saying, 'Hey, whenever we do this play and get in the 4i, just jump the gap and prowl to it,'" Anudike-Uzomah said, referring to the defense's alignment. "I saw that tackle didn't even look at me, so I was like, 'OK, bet. I'm just going to shoot the gap and try to make a safety,' and that's what I did."
Anudike-Uzomah said he knew the Red Raiders' offensive linemen wouldn't be able to contain him.
"They're slow, so honestly they can't block me down like that," he said. "So I just said, 'OK, let me just shoot the gap,' because we watched film and their (offensive line's) slide is not as fast as us, and me — like the smaller guys."
Anudike-Uzomah felt the tenor of the contest change as soon as he tackled Thompson.
"Oh, (it was) a huge momentum shift," said Anudike-Uzomah, whose safety gave the Wildcats the first two (of their 15 unanswered) points to erase a 24-10 halftime deficit. "(Defensive coordinator) Coach (Joe) Klanderman, right after that he said, 'Hey, we're winning this game. You just made a big play. We're winning this game.' That's all we did was just believe in ourselves. That's what we did: We won the game."
Teammates marvel at Anudike-Uzomah's immense talent.
"He's insane," Matlack said. "I remember I met him junior year (of high school). He was this tiny, 6-foot-4, 200-pound kid. He was a really cool guy. We talked a lot. He's just grown and grown and grown. He's so strong. He's so explosive. He's a really good player."
Defensive back Russ Yeast said Anudike-Uzomah's relentless work ethic sets him apart.
"He just has a lot of drive," Yeast said. "We can trust him to get to the quarterback in big-time situations, so it allows DBs to play a lot tougher. It helps out the whole team when your D-line is playing well."
Saturday merely was a continuation of what already has been a stellar sophomore campaign for Anudike-Uzomah. His 28 tackles this season are tops on the team among defensive linemen. He leads all Wildcats in tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (6.0) this fall.
K-State has needed everything he can provide.
Khalid Duke, expected to compete with Anudike-Uzomah for the sack and tackle-for-loss titles this year, suffered a season-ending ending injury in Game 3. Duke's backup, sixth-year senior Bronson "Boom" Massie, has missed the past two contests with an undisclosed injury.
With only three defensive ends available Saturday, the Wildcats' coaching staff had to get creative.
"We played Tyrone (Taleni) and played Cortez (Crook-Jones) a little bit at defensive end, played Jaylen Pickle back a little bit at defensive end," head coach Chris Klieman said. "We have a decent amount of D-tackles and you'd say, 'Well, why don't you guys go to more four-down (linemen fronts)?' Well, it's hard to when you only have three defensive ends. We're hopeful to get Bronson back, but it was all hands on deck, really, at the D-end spot."
For all of Anudike-Uzomah's success this fall, it's exactly the type of production Klieman anticipated.
The bad news for opposing offenses: Klieman doesn't believe Anudike-Uzomah has even scratched the surface of his potential.
“He can be even better, because I think he can still limit some of his technique or alignment or assignment errors," Klieman said during his weekly press conference Tuesday, "but I love the way that kid plays. He plays a million miles an hour and makes plays and does some things that we need a special player like that to do when you lose a couple special players who were in front of him and are older than him. He's had to grow up quickly just to be the guy there. He's a young player, so his future is really bright and he continues to improve. He knows he's got to continue to get better.”
The man himself directed all compliments about his play toward the men tutoring him.
"I have hella good coaches who coach me hard," Anudike-Uzomah said, "and allow me to make plays."
Anudike-Uzomah also thanked the former leader of his meeting room, Wyatt Hubert, for all the guidance he provided last season before departing for the NFL. Hubert, who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of this year's NFL draft, pulled aside Anudike-Uzomah after last season ended and told him, in no uncertain terms, that he needed to step up.
"He's like, 'Hey, this is your team now. Honestly, you have talent to go to the NFL. You need to be making big plays,'" Anudike-Uzomah said. "The first year I came in, it was kind of hard for me, because I didn't know what I was doing. He just told me to keep my head up, pick my head up and then next year will be your year. So far it's been good right now. Hopefully I can carry it on."