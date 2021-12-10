Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman looks at the Oklahoma sideline during an injury timeout for Wildcat linebacker Eric Gallon II on Oct. 26. Klieman and the Wildcats will begin a season unlike any other on Saturday. How have the Wildcats been affected by positive coronavirus tests or players opting out? And will gamedays take on a different feel this fall?
Following Kansas State’s loss at Texas on Nov. 26, Chris Klieman took a week to be alone with his thoughts. Foremost on his mind: staff changes. Specifically, any alterations to his staff would involve the removal of Courtney Messingham, the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator. Yet Messingham was more than simply another assistant for Klieman.
They are childhood friends, growing up together in Waterloo, Iowa. They played together at their alma mater, Northern Iowa. In 2017, Messingham joined Klieman’s staff at North Dakota State, then followed his friend to K-State once it tabbed Klieman as Bill Snyder’s successor.
Klieman ultimately decided to fire Messingham, along with fullbacks/tight ends coach Jason Ray, on Dec. 3.
It didn’t come easy. But being away from Manhattan all week after the 22-17 loss to the Longhorns — hitting the road, trying to find new recruits — helped. So did having a conversation with athletics director Gene Taylor.
“I didn’t want to make any quick decisions,” Klieman said on a video conference call earlier this week. “I thought about it long and hard. ... It was my decision that I thought we needed to make a change. That was very, very difficult as you can imagine, as close as ‘Coach Mess’ (Courtney Messingham) and I are.”
Difficult as it was, Klieman put his personal feelings aside when he made the call to cut loose his longtime friend.
“I came here three years ago to get a program ready to go compete for a Big 12 championship. This is not about Chris Klieman. It’s not about Courtney Messingham,” Klieman said. “It’s about Kansas State football, and I felt we needed to make a change, and so we did.”