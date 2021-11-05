Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) tries to evade a tackle attempt by Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) during last week's game in Stillwater, Okla. Kansas State's defense will try to contain Bean on Saturday.
Based on what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has seen, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean has an ability unmatched by any other signal-caller in the Big 12.
“He’s really athletic, really fast — he’s probably the fastest quarterback that we’ve seen thus far,” Klieman said. “I think (Spencer) Sanders is pretty comparable at Oklahoma State, but as far as a guy who really wants to run the ball and can stretch the field sideline to sideline, and then has the speed to get around the corner or stick his foot in the ground and get north and south (Bean can do it).”
Keeping Bean “in the cylinder” and “in the box” is the Wildcat defense’s primary concern come Saturday, when the latest edition of the Sunflower Showdown will unfold in Lawrence.
“We have to great job rallied on him and bring him down, because I think he does add a dimension running the football,” Klieman said. “They try to get him the ball on the perimeter that we haven’t seen yet this year.”
Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman has noticed the same things. Bean’s speed, he said is “tremendous.” The fact Bean always keeps his eyes downfield as he scrambles also concerns Klanderman.
“It’s something that we’ve worked on a lot the last few weeks: trying to get better in the scramble situations,” Klanderman said. “We’ve got to do a better job with our rush lanes, too, even compared to last week where there were times where our rush lanes opened up against a really good scrambling guy. We’ve got to get that fixed.”