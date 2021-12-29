Head coach Chris Klieman watches on the sideline with a Kansas State-branded mask during the team’s opener versus Arkansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium last season. K-State is preparing to face LSU in next week's Texas Bowl. As of now, an athletics department spokesman told The Mercury on Wednesday, only unvaccinated members of the program are required to be tested for the coronavirus.
Despite a recent rise in coronavirus cases across the country — affecting everything from flights to bowl games — the Kansas State football program isn’t taking any extra precautions as it continues to prepare for next week’s Texas Bowl.
An athletics department spokesman told The Mercury on Wednesday that the football team’s testing policies haven’t changed since the beginning of the season.
The Wildcats’ unvaccinated coaches, players and staff members are tested weekly. The spokesman told The Mercury that unvaccinated players who went home for Christmas will be tested immediately upon arrival in Houston, where K-State will face LSU at 8 p.m. Jan. 4.
The policy is different for vaccinated players.
“If they are vaccinated with no symptoms and showing no signs of sickness,” the spokesman said, “there is no additional testing being done right now.”
During the regular season, unvaccinated players and coaches underwent weekly testing.
Vaccinated members of the football program didn’t have to test at all — unless they showed symptoms.
“The booster would be voluntary if they wanted it,” the spokesman said.
K-State’s unchanged policy comes amid the omicron variant disrupting sports across the spectrum.
Five bowl games already have been canceled because of COVID-19 gutting teams’ rosters. The K-State men’s and women’s basketball programs each have had scheduled non-conference home games wiped away in the past week.