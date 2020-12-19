When Kansas State football next takes the field, it will be without Harry Trotter and Justin Hughes.
Both players released statements — Trotter on Friday and Hughes on Saturday — saying they will be foregoing the extra year of eligibility afforded to them by the NCAA and preparing for the NFL Draft.
"Thank you Kansas State for all of the memories," Trotter said in his statement, which was posted on Twitter. "I cannot express how grateful I am to have been a part of this family. Thank you god for the journey and continued blessings. With that being said, I will be foregoing my extra season of eligibility and begin training for my pro day."
Trotter finished the season with 260 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Kansas State's secondary running back in his senior season. He also caught eight passes for 34 yards.
"After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft," Hughes said in his statement, which was also posted on Twitter. "It has always been a dream of mine to continue to play at the next level, and I can't wait to see what all God has in store for my future."
After sitting out his junior year due to a season-ending injury suffered in spring practices, Hughes ranked second on K-State's defense with 45 tackles. He also recorded one pass breakup and two tackles for loss.