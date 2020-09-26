NORMAN, Okla. — Trudging into the locker room for Saturday’s halftime, Kansas State was left to reckon with what had transpired in the first two quarters of its game against No. 3 Oklahoma.
The Wildcats’ offense was lifeless, managing just 98 yards. The defense allowed Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler to complete 17 of his 19 attempts for 181 yards and three touchdowns. His two incompletions actually were caught; they just went to Kansas State defenders Elijah Sullivan and Justin Gardner, respectively.
Those two interceptions, stopping two Oklahoma drives dead in their tracks, likely were the only thing preventing the Wildcats from trailing by more than the 21-7 hole they found themselves in.
Attuned to his team’s emotional state, head coach Chris Klieman knew what needed to be done.
So he issued a challenge.
“I asked the guys, ‘Are we good enough to be on the field? Are we good enough to play with these guys and beat them?’” Klieman said.
Without skipping a beat, they responded.
“They all said, ‘Yes. Even though we’re down at half, yeah, we feel like we’re good enough,’” Klieman said.
Klieman then stepped back in, telling his team how they were going to put themselves into a position to win.
“I said, ‘Let’s show it one play at a time. We’re not going to score every play. We’re not going to stop them every play. But one play at time, do your job, and if we do that and get this game into the fourth quarter, I like our chances,’” Klieman said, “because we’ve been in a lot of four-quarter games.”
The message didn’t take hold immediately.
Oklahoma struck first in the third quarter to extend its lead to 28-7. But after a 77-yard reception by freshman running back Deuce Vaughn set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Skylar Thompson, Klieman started to sense a shift.
“Lo and behold, we were at 28-14 after (that) score, and even though they went down and went 35-14, I thought if we could score quickly enough, we could get back in it,” Klieman said. “And we were able to score really quickly.”
Chatter had started on the sideline, too.
“Our guys kept saying, ‘They’re not stopping us right now,’” Klieman said. “Slowly, some of those stops became big. We got a big fourth-down stop on defense — huge fourth-down stop, which is a turnover. Then you throw in the fact they threw three picks, there’s three more turnovers. ... So we’re plus-four in the turnovers, plus a fourth-down stop.”
One of the conversations on the sideline involved Thompson and third-year sophomore receiver Seth Porter. Thompson told Porter they were going to come from behind and win.
It played out exactly as Thompson foretold.
Following a 5-yard touchdown run by Oklahoma running back Seth McGowan that made it 35-14 at the 2:46 mark of the third quarter, the hosts didn’t score again.
The Wildcats ripped off 24 straight points to depart Memorial Stadium with a victory in hand — the second year a row that K-State beat a higher-ranked Oklahoma team.
“(We just) kept pounding the stone and kept believing, focused on one play at a time,” said Thompson, who threw for 334 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-25 passing and added three more scores on the ground. “Never got ahead of ourselves and had a short-term memory when things didn’t go right. That’s what we have to do to win, and we did that today. Super proud of our football team for having that mindset.”
Jahron McPherson, who picked off Rattler to clinch the win and also forced a fumble in the third quarter, said it was easy for the Wildcats to avoid feeling pressure as they mounted their comeback.
“There’s no panicking when you’re down — you have nothing to lose,” he said. “So as a leader, I really preached to my team that we were still in this. ... One thing about this team, we’re not going to ever give up, so you cannot count us out.”
Knowing how few people believed in them — Oklahoma was a 27 1/2-point favorite entering the game — added a little extra motivation, too.
And made the victory that much sweeter for K-State.
“Being an underdog, you just have some fire in you when you want to prove something,” McPherson said. “So I feel like us being an underdog, we always have something to prove, so I think that that’s our biggest drive.”