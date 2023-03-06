For the ninth consecutive season, Kansas State women’s basketball has multiple representatives on the Big 12’s postseason awards lists.
Senior guard Gabby Gregory and sophomore guard Serena Sundell both found their names honored by the league’s coaches Monday evening.
Gregory earned first-team honors for the first time in her career during her first season with the Wildcats. She finished second in the conference in scoring with 18.7 points per game and first with 17 games of at least 20 points.
She was also third in free-throw percentage at 84.75, and seventh in field-goal percentage at 40.1%, made 3-pointers per game at 2.37 and minutes per game at 34.14.
While at Oklahoma, she was a unanimous Big 12 All-Freshman team pick in 2019-20.
Sundell was a second-straight honorable mention pick. She put up career season-highs in scoring with 13.8 points per game, field-goal percentage at 48.2% and rebounding at 4.7, among other categories.
Her 158 assists during the regular-season are the third-most by a sophomore player in K-State history, and she currently sits at 12th in school history with 334 career assists.
She was fourth in the league with 5.10 assists per game, sixth with 1.81 steals per game and eighth with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.55.
The Wildcats will open the Big 12 Tournament Thursday against Texas Tech at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.