Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory shoots between Kansas guards Chandler Prater, left, and Mia Vuksic during their Big 12 Conference game Feb. 22 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

For the ninth consecutive season, Kansas State women’s basketball has multiple representatives on the Big 12’s postseason awards lists.

Senior guard Gabby Gregory and sophomore guard Serena Sundell both found their names honored by the league’s coaches Monday evening.

