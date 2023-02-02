Kansas State women’s basketball looked a bit like its old self in a 78-77 upset victory over No. 12 Iowa State Wednesday evening.
After an 11-2 non-conference slate that included a win over then-No. 4 Iowa, the Wildcats (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) have struggled in conference play. They entered Wednesday’s contest having lost six of their last seven, including a 67-56 loss to the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa, on Jan. 11.
But on the first day of February, they resembled the same group that took down Iowa State’s biggest rival in November.
New month, new K-State?
"I think there's no question it's a big one," said Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie of the win. "We've been through a really tough stretch where we didn't play as well as we were capable of. We have started to play better, but we haven't tasted victory. You want that work in practice to carry over to game night, and you've got to trust that it will. And I'm really proud of the team for trusting it.
“Even when they strayed away from the game plan, they got back to it. And there were a couple of times we strayed a little bit away from it down the stretch, but we got back to it and players made plays, and you've got to make plays in a game like this."
Senior Gabby Gregory secured her 14th 20-plus point performance this season, leading K-State with a game-high 27 points. Sophomore Jaelyn Glenn had 15 points, while sophomore Serena Sundell had 14.
The Wildcats’ most substantial weakness in their previous two games was coming out flat in the first quarter. But on Wednesday night, they were the aggressors.
Immediately after the opening tip, 6-foot-2 senior forward Sarah Shematsi created vast matchup problems for Iowa State's defense. Shematsi drilled a pair of 3-point shots and ended the quarter with eight points.
K-State, meanwhile, closed the first period on an 8-2 run to build a 15-13 advantage.
"(Starting strong has) been a point of emphasis for a while, both halves; it's been a point of emphasis that we do things better,” Mittie said. "It's important because we've played pretty well. But boy, when you dig yourself a hole, it changes your substitution patterns, it can change some things. And it certainly changes some things for the other team. They're playing now with a lot of confidence."
The Cyclones (15-5, 7-3 Big 12) answered the Wildcats’ run with one of their own to begin the second period. K-State committed three turnovers, leading to seven straight Iowa State points and a Mittie timeout.
Iowa State extended its lead to 11 before K-State’s offense sparked with 3:00 to go in the half.
Gregory drilled a 3-point shot and willed her way to the charity stripe for a pair of converted free throws. Sundell forced her way into the paint twice within 42 seconds, scoring a fastbreak layup and adding another layup underneath the basket for the halftime buzzer-beater.
The Wildcats held the Cyclones without a field goal for the final three minutes of the second quarter and outscored them 9-2 to pull within four points at 36-32 at the intermission.
K-State didn't lay off the gas coming out of the halftime break, as a Glenn layup and a Gregory transition 3-pointer from the right corner gave the Wildcats a 37-36 lead with two minutes gone in the third.
Gregory kept up her hot streak throughout the third quarter. After nailing her third 3-pointer of the night, Gregory added a pair of layups. She finished the third with 12 points in the period
"I just stuck to the game plan and we wanted to get the ball inside, play out of the post and skip out if you had open shooters and that's really just what I did," Gregory said. "I just had opportunities to score and I took advantage of them."
K-State third-quarter run reached 16-7 before Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly called a timeout with 4:21 remaining in the period. At that point, the Wildcats were on top 48-43.
The Cyclones responded immediately with an 8-0 run after the timeout, regaining a 51-48 lead with 2:44 left in the third.
A free throw and a three-pointer by Emilee Ebert keyed a 6-2 K-State counter-attack, giving it a 54-53 edge entering the fourth quarter. The Wildcats shot 50% in the third frame and 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
Similar to the start of the third quarter, K-State began the fourth scorching hot, controlling the Cyclones in all phases and using an 8-2 scoring spree to build its biggest margin at 62-55 with 7:14 remaining.
While Gregory was the hero of the third, Glenn was the hero of the fourth. She powered the Wildcats’ run with consecutive layups to force an Iowa State timeout.
The Cyclones scored five in a row to tie the game at 64-64 with 3:01 to play. Ebert put K-State back on top with a drive to the basket, and then Glenn — the Big 12’s steals leader — made one of the plays of the night.
Gambling at the right time, Glenn snatched the ball away from Iowa State’s Ashley Joens just past mid-court and broke out to the other end for a layup, putting the Wildcats up 68-64 with 2:24 to play.
Iowa State took a timeout with 2:17 remaining and scored to get back within two at 68-66. But Glenn answered again on K-State's next possession with a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 71-66 lead with 1:41 left. She finished 9 points in the fourth quarter, going 4-of-4 from the field.
"Well, one of our biggest points of emphasis was driving the ball and getting it in the paint," she said. "So just my teammates doing that got me open, and I would just have to move along the 3-point line a little bit so they could see me. But my teammates really did a lot of the work just driving the ball and getting me open.”
K-State iced the game at the free-throw line, going 7-of-8 from the charity stripe to seal the monstrous victory in front of the home faithful.
"I certainly want to congratulate Kansas State," Fennelly said. "I thought they played really, really hard, really well. It was a really good game. … Credit to them, they played really hard and really well. And we competed, but just not efficient enough in certain times."
A catalyst for the Cyclones’ success this year has been the play of Joens, a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection for the past three seasons.
The nation's top small forward and 2-time Olympic gold medalist shot 1-of-4 from the field and 0-of-2 from the 3-point line in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Joens went 0-of-2 from the field before finishing the game with 17 points
"The thing I thought we did tonight, we got (Ashley) Joens off to a rough start," Mittie said. "She's such a veteran that she comes back and has a good second half, but yet, she doesn't have a monstrous game. And so we hold her kind of at bay. I just thought our team did a lot of things a lot better tonight."
The Wildcats are now 2-1 this season against Associated Press Top 25 opponents and will try to carry this momentum forward when they face Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, on Sunday.
"I think you just take it into practice," Mittie said. "You take it one practice at a time. How do we get better? Get a little bit of rest. This was a big battle, so we'll get a little bit of rest … and have a good practice. Keep that momentum going.
“ I have felt like we have had pretty productive practices and I felt leaving practice that not only have we improved individually at where I feel like they can continue to grow, but also how we can help each other play better. So defensively tonight, that was a step forward defensively for us to do some things better. They still shoot a higher percentage than I'd like, but that's a really good offensive team. So just get back into practice on Friday and get ready to hopefully carry this over."