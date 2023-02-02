Kansas State women’s basketball looked a bit like its old self in a 78-77 upset victory over No. 12 Iowa State Wednesday evening.

After an 11-2 non-conference slate that included a win over then-No. 4 Iowa, the Wildcats (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) have struggled in conference play. They entered Wednesday’s contest having lost six of their last seven, including a 67-56 loss to the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa, on Jan. 11.

Tags

Recommended for you