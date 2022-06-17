Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced Thursday that he had promoted Staci Gregorio to co-coordinator of recruiting operations and skill development coach.
Gregorio has spent the last three seasons with the Wildcats, serving in 2021-22 as the director of student-athlete development, analytics and video operations. The two prior years she was the director of video operations.
“Staci has worked hard and has been an important part of our success here,” Mittie said in a written release. “I am excited to promote her to this new role. It is well deserved as she continues to grow as a coach and expand her role within our program.”
In her new role, Gregorio will manage recruiting, organize and coordinate on-campus visits, cultivate and maintain relationships with high school and junior college coaches, edit film clips for the coaching staff and players and assist the coaching staff in collecting and editing film of recruits.
She will replace Bridgette Gordon, who left to take an assistant coach position at Cincinnati.
“I am incredibly grateful to Coach Mittie for an opportunity to grow in this new role,” Gregorio said. “For me, it is all about our players and creating an environment that allows them to succeed on and off the court. This position allows me to do that in a greater capacity. K-State has become a home to me these past few years so to be able to move into this new role, fulfill my passion for the game, and help players feel empowered is sort of a dream come true. I am excited for my future here, the future of our program and the future of each one of our student athletes who come to K-State.”
Gregorio previously served as an assistant coach and video coordinator at UC San Diego for two years, and as the head coach of The Preuss School girl’s basketball team from 2014 to 2017.
She played for San Diego Mesa College before playing professionally in Germany and Spain until 2017. She graduated from Pacific University with a bachelor’s in politics and government in 2010, and added a master’s in sports coaching from the University of Denver in 2017.