Kansas State kicker Martin Gramatica celebrates a field goal against Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 18, 1997, in Manhattan. The Tampa Bay Strikers indoor soccer team named Gramatica the organization’s first head coach on Tuesday.
Former Kansas State football kicker Martin Gramatica is off on a new professional sports venture.
The Tampa Bay Strikers — a professional indoor soccer team in the National Indoor Soccer League — announced Tuesday that Gramatica will serve as the first head coach in franchise history.
“I cannot be more excited to bring my two passions together: soccer and the Tampa Bay community,” Gramatica said in a written statement.
The Strikers are a new expansion team in the NISL, which completed its first season of play in April. The league subsequently announced its Tampa Bay expansion on July 11.
Gramatica retired from the NFL in 2008 after playing for four different teams, and since then has been heavily involved in the Tampa Bay community. He founded the Gramatica Family Foundation, which builds homes for veterans wounded in combat, and serves as the Spanish language analyst for the Buccaneers radio network.
He has also dedicated time to youth soccer development in Florida, which caught the eye of the fledgling Strikers organization.
“When we started the coaching search there were several qualities we were looking for in our candidates in addition to soccer experience,” said Strikers co-owner Andrew Haines. “Some of those were passion, leadership and a proven winner, plus someone committed to the Tampa Bay community. We feel Martin has all of those characteristics and more.”
Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Gramatica moved to the United States at age 9. He played organized soccer throughout his childhood in LaBelle, Florida, before taking up football as a senior in high school.
He played at K-State from 1994 to 1998, where he made 187 of 192 extra points and 54 of 70 field goals. That included a 65-yard field goal against Northern Illinois on Sept. 12, 1998, which remains the NCAA record for a kick without a tee.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted the two-time consensus All-American and 1997 Lou Groza Award winner in the third round of the 1999 NFL draft. Gramatica was a part of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship team in 2002 and an All-Pro selection in 2001.
Gramatica earned a spot in the K-State football Ring of Honor in 2008, the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Kansas State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.