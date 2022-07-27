KANSAS ST GRAMATICA

Kansas State kicker Martin Gramatica celebrates a field goal against Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 18, 1997, in Manhattan. The Tampa Bay Strikers indoor soccer team named Gramatica the organization’s first head coach on Tuesday.

 Associated Press

Former Kansas State football kicker Martin Gramatica is off on a new professional sports venture.

The Tampa Bay Strikers — a professional indoor soccer team in the National Indoor Soccer League — announced Tuesday that Gramatica will serve as the first head coach in franchise history.

