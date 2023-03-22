041422_mer_spt_ksutexasBSB-30.jpg
Kansas State’s Nick Goodwin (25) celebrates after knocking a go-ahead three-run homer in a game against Texas at Tointon Family Stadium on April 14. Goodwin drove in five runs against St. Thomas in the Wildcats’ 11-3 win on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Nick Goodwin drove in five runs to lead Kansas State baseball to an 11-3 win over St. Thomas Tuesday at Tointon Family Stadium.

Three true-freshman pitchers combined to shut down the Tommies offense, limiting them to two earned runs on 11 hits and just one walk. Cole Wisenbaker (2-1) earned the victory in relief, allowing one run on two hits in 3 2/3 innings. Andrew Evans made his first career start and last 3 1/3 innings, giving up one run on seven hits. Mason Buss tossed the final two frames and allowed a run (zero earned) on a hit and a walk.

