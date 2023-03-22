Kansas State’s Nick Goodwin (25) celebrates after knocking a go-ahead three-run homer in a game against Texas at Tointon Family Stadium on April 14. Goodwin drove in five runs against St. Thomas in the Wildcats’ 11-3 win on Tuesday.
Nick Goodwin drove in five runs to lead Kansas State baseball to an 11-3 win over St. Thomas Tuesday at Tointon Family Stadium.
Three true-freshman pitchers combined to shut down the Tommies offense, limiting them to two earned runs on 11 hits and just one walk. Cole Wisenbaker (2-1) earned the victory in relief, allowing one run on two hits in 3 2/3 innings. Andrew Evans made his first career start and last 3 1/3 innings, giving up one run on seven hits. Mason Buss tossed the final two frames and allowed a run (zero earned) on a hit and a walk.
“It was a nice win with an all-freshman pitching staff,” said head coach Pete Hughes in a written statement. “They pitched with composure, and surrendering only one walk was reassuring.”
Goodwin went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored twice, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. Roberto Pena and Brendan Jones each had two hits and three runs scored, while Jones added two RBIs. Dom Hughes reached base on three walks and came home twice.
The win kept the Wildcats (14-7) perfect at home and snapped a two-game losing skid.
“Tonight was a good bounce back for our guys with lots of good things to build on,” Pete Hughes said. “It was good to see Nick Goodwin have a really good night, and also see Roberto Pena swinging again.”
K-State fell behind 1-0 in the top of the second before Jones drove in Pena in the bottom of the inning to tie the game. Goodwin’s three-run shot to left field put the Wildcats ahead for good.
Brady Day reached on a fielding error in the fifth to bring in Goodwin, and Jones and Orlando Salinas had RBIs as part of a three-run sixth. Goodwin hit a two-run single in the eighth, followed by a Kyan Lodice single that scored Dom Hughes.
St. Thomas (1-13) added single runs in the fifth and ninth innings.
K-State finished with 14 hits, its eight time this season reaching double-digits in that category.
The Wildcats will return to action Wednesday evening for the last of two contest against the Tommies.
They will open their home Big 12 slate on Friday with a three-game series against Oklahoma.