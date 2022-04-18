Kansas State women's basketball will have an Iberian flair next season after Arizona transfer Gisela Sanchez announced via Instagram on Monday that she has committed to become a Wildcat.
Or rather, to remain a Wildcat, just in a new place.
Sanchez, a 6-foot-3 forward from Barcelona, Spain, wrapped up her freshman campaign at Arizona last month when the No. 4-seeded Wildcats fell to No. 5 North Carolina 63-45 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
While at Arizona, Sanchez averaged 2.9 points per game, including a career-high 15-point performance against Rutgers on Nov. 27. She made 20 appearances off the bench and averaged 7.25 minutes per contest.
"First of all I would like to thank m family for always supporting me," Sanchez wrote on her Instagram. "Secondly, I wanted to thank the University of Arizona for the opportunity they gave me. ... After a lot of consideration I want to announce my commitment to Kansas State University @kstatewbb.. I can't wait to go to war with this group!!"
Before coming to the U.S., Sanchez played for Segle XXI in Barcelona, where she averaged 10.3 and 6.6 rebounds per game in 2020-21.
She helped Spain win the bronze medal at the 2019 U16 European Championships by scoring 7.4 points per game and collecting 4.3 rebounds per game.
Sanchez is the second transfer K-State has brought in during the off-season. The Wildcats added Oklahoma transfer guard Gabby Gregory earlier this month.