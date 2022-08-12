Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens, a Junction City graduate, takes a handoff from freshman quarterback Adryan Lara during practice Monday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Giddens has received early praise from coaches throughout the first several weeks of preseason practice.
One of the bigger mysteries for Kansas State football heading into the 2022 season is who, exactly, will be behind star running back Deuce Vaughn on the depth chart.
After a full spring, summer workouts and the first several weeks of preseason practice, one name has started to rise above the rest: redshirt freshman D.J. Giddens.
“I think he has made a nice step from where he was in the fall to spring and now spring to this fall,” head coach Chris Klieman said about the former Junction City High standout. “(I’m) excited about him.”
Klieman said Giddens is a big physical running back that is still learning how to play college football. During his redshirt season and into this season, Klieman said he’s noticed that the mental part of the game has really started to click.
“That is the biggest thing I would really say about (Giddens),” Klieman said. “(The mental aspect of the game) was really foreign to him when he first got here, and it has taken him a little bit to understand the physicality that he has to play with, even though he is a big guy.”
Running backs coach Brian Anderson said despite Giddens being a quiet person overall, he always has a smile on his face and is having fun every day, which has stood out.
Klieman also mentioned that Anderson has done a really good job at trying to set up time with Giddens to meet with him to go over some things so that he understands them better, and Klieman said he has certainly seen improvement in Giddens as a result.
“It looks like the game is starting to slow down for (Giddens),” Klieman said. “We will find out once we put him in some tough situations. We need D.J. Giddens to show up and be a guy that can compete for that No. 2 job.”
Anderson said there is one thing that has really made the difference for the 6-foot-1, 212-pound running back in his improvement: being comfortable.
“Playing running back at this level is just not all about getting the ball,” Anderson said. “There are so many things that go along with understanding the offense, understanding what the guys up front are doing, understanding what the defense is doing, how the defense is lined up, reading your dots, understanding your reads in the run game, understanding your protections and those things. You can see him getting (more) comfortable every single day.”
Giddens had promising stats his senior season at Junction City, recording 1,255 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns. He also ran for 216 yards at 6A state championship game versus Derby.
There’s are several other options to tote the ball behind Vaughn along with Giddens including junior Jordan Schippers, sophomore junior college transfer Anthony Frias II and freshman La’James White.
Senior fullback Jax Dineen spent time with the running backs over the spring and is a definite candidate to get the ball in short yardage situations.
Redshirt freshman and Missouri native Devrin Weathers left the team earlier this summer.
“We have a lot of depth (at running back),” Klieman said. “We need to put those guys into the fire over the next two weeks to see how it is going to shake out.”