Gene Taylor was named the country's eighth best athletic director by watchstadium.com's college athletics insiders Jeff Goodman and Brett McMurphy on Tuesday.
The rankings, which included athletic directors from schools that have a Division I football program, were determined by the football and men's basketball coaching hires each athletic director made in his or her tenure, the success of those coaches, difficulty of opponents in their respective conferences, bowl appearances, NCAA Tournament trips, conference titles and national championships won. They did not include aspects such as fundraising or facility building.
Taylor, who has been Kansas State's athletic director since 2017, was graded on his entire career as an athletics director. He previously worked as North Dakota State's athletic director from 2001-2014.
At North Dakota State, Taylor made two football coaching hires: Craig Bohl and Chris Klieman. Bohl went 104-32 in 11 years as North Dakota State's head coach before leaving to become Wyoming's head coach. He won three FCS national titles.
Klieman, now Kansas State's head coach, followed a similar path. He went 69-6 and won four FCS national titles in five years as North Dakota State's head coach.
Taylor also had success in his men's basketball coaching hires. First, he hired Saul Phillips, who went 118-71 in six years with two conference titles and two NCAA Tournament appearances before moving on to become the head coach at Ohio.
He was followed by David Richman, who begin his seventh year coaching North Dakota State this season. Richman has gone 121-75 with two conference titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances.
Taylor has only hired one coach in either sport since coming to Manhattan, with that coach being Klieman.
In his first year as the Wildcat's head football coach, Klieman went 8-5 and took his team to the Liberty Bowl.
Overall, Taylor's football coaches have gone 181-43 and won seven national titles, with every national title coming at the FCS level. His basketball coaches have gone 239-146 and have won four conference titles and made five NCAA Tournament appearances.
Stadium gave Taylor a B+ in his football coaching hires and an A- in his men's basketball hires. His overall grade was an A-.
Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione was named the nation's top athletic director, followed by Ohio State's Gene Smith, Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez, Central Florida's Danny White, Notre Dame's Jack Swarbrick, Louisiana State's Scott Woodward and Oregon's Rob Mullen's.
Taylor came in second in the Big 12 rankings, behind Castiglione.