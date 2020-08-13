Kansas State Athletics is moving ahead with multiple plans to put fans in the stands at Bill Snyder Family Stadium this fall. For now, however, those plans are stuck in neutral; the athletics department needs clearance from the Riley County Health Department first.
“Our operations staff, our marketing staff, our ticketing staff, our Ahearn Fund members (have been) working with our county to get that go-ahead,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said during a video conference Wednesday, “with whatever number of fans we are going to be allowed to have.”
An order implemented by the Riley County Health Department last month prohibits indoor and outdoor venues that can hold more than 2,000 people from opening. That’s a problem for K-State; Bill Snyder Family Stadium has a seating capacity of 50,000.
Taylor said K-State does know fan attendance “is going to be limited” this fall.
“We just don’t know what that limit is going to be,” he said. “Until we get that word, we just have our plans in place.”
Athletics department officials presented plans to the health department Aug. 3. Taylor said his hope is that within “the next few days,” K-State will receive approval on the plan, which will grant the athletics department an exemption to host crowds larger than 2,000.
“We are still finalizing and tweaking that,” he said. “The county health department and the folks at the county are the ones who give us that number and that go-ahead at some point.”
There has been a healthy dose of dialogue back and forth.
“That’s something we are talking with them about, to be honest with you: ‘What are our options and what are the procedures we have to put into place and go through to have the approval to have more than 2,000 fans in a venue?’” Taylor said. “I know they are working on a lot of things on their end in terms of the county health department and our county commissioners and with our folks on campus, President (Richard) Myers, the Provost (Charles Taber). We have all run it by the leadership here, our cabinet on campus. We have got what we think is a good plan.”
Other Big 12 schools already have announced seating capacity plans: Iowa State is limiting Jack Trice Stadium to 50%, while Texas and Oklahoma are at 25%.
K-State’s percentage likely will fall within that range.
And if the health department has any further questions, K-State gladly will provide answers.
“If they need additional feedback about, ‘What are you going to do about this or that?’ we will certainly have that in place,” Taylor said. “We were kind of hoping to have that (approval earlier) this week, but we didn’t know what the Big 12 decision was going to be, so we wanted to wait until we got that finalized. We will go ahead and work on continuing to move forward with the county and try to get a number and get our processes in front of them so we know what we need to get the approval above the 2,000.”