Kansas State vs Southern Miss

In this file photo, then first-year Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman is introduced during the game at Bramlage Coliseum on Dec. 19, 2018. Klieman will lead the football team into Saturday's regular-season finale against Texas at 11 a.m., while the men's basketball team will host UNLV at 7 p.m.

 Staff photo by Matt Lunsford

Kansas State will have a home doubleheader with football and men’s basketball Saturday.

The Big 12 Conference and Fox Sports announced Saturday’s football game between K-State and Texas will kick off at 11 a.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. It will air nationally on Fox.

Then on Monday, K-State’s athletics department announced the men’s basketball game versus UNLV will tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum, with Big 12 Now on ESPN+ handling the broadcast.

K-State’s track & field programs also will be in action Saturday, hosting the K-State Winter Invitational at Ahearn Field House.

