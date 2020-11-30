Kansas State will have a home doubleheader with football and men’s basketball Saturday.
The Big 12 Conference and Fox Sports announced Saturday’s football game between K-State and Texas will kick off at 11 a.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. It will air nationally on Fox.
Then on Monday, K-State’s athletics department announced the men’s basketball game versus UNLV will tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum, with Big 12 Now on ESPN+ handling the broadcast.
K-State’s track & field programs also will be in action Saturday, hosting the K-State Winter Invitational at Ahearn Field House.