This year's Sunflower Showdown will kick off in the morning.
The Big 12 Conference, in conjunction with FOX Sports, announced Monday that the Oct. 24 contest between Kansas State and Kansas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium will begin at 11 a.m. The game will air on FS1.
It will be the fifth time in as many games this season that K-State appears on one of Fox's networks, and the seventh time in the last eight seasons that FS1 will broadcast the Sunflower Showdown.
The Wildcats have dominated the series recently, having won 11 straight games against the Jayhawks. A win this year would set a record for K-State; their longest winning streak against KU was another 11-game run from 1993 to 2003. K-State also has won the last five meetings in Manhattan, and 12 of the last 13.
This year marks the 118th time the in-state rivals have played, and the 110th consecutive season. The latter makes it the third-longest uninterrupted series (at the conclusion of the year) in college football.
K-State, which is 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12, is off this week. The Wildcats will enter the matchup with the Jayhawks on a three-game winning streak.
KU, which was off last week, travels to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Jayhawks are 0-3 this year and have dropped both of their conference games.
Big 12 TV Selections for Oct. 24
- Kansas at K-State, 11 a.m., FS1
- Oklahoma at TCU, 11 a.m., ABC
- Baylor at Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
- Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., FOX
- West Virginia at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2