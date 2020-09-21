Kansas State football finally will have a chance to play later in the day.
K-State, which opened the season with a pair of 11 a.m. kickoffs, will host Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. Oct 3. FS1 will handle television broadcast duties. The Big 12, along with its broadcast partners, on Monday announced the kickoff times and TV designations for K-State/Texas Tech and the four other conference games Oct. 3.
The Wildcats are on a four-game win streak over the Red Raiders. A fifth straight victory would mark a record long for K-State in the series. The Wildcats also have held serve well at home, beating the Red Raiders eight of the last nine meetings at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, including four wins in a row.
K-State opens Big 12 play Saturday at Oklahoma, which will kick off at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The game will air on Fox.
Big 12 TV Selections for Oct. 3
- Baylor at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ABC
- Texas Tech at K-State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
- Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
- Oklahoma at Iowa State, 11 a.m. on Fox or 6:30 p.m. on ABC
- TCU at Texas, 11 a.m. on FOX or 6:30 p.m. on ABC