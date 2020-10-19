Kansas State football will be back to the morning grind the next two Saturdays.
In a joint release Monday, the Big 12 and ESPN announced that K-State’s game at West Virginia on Oct. 31 will begin at 11 a.m. and air on either ESPN or ESPN2. The broadcast partner will be decided after this weekend’s Big 12 games finish.
The matchup in Morgantown, W.V., marks the second consecutive week K-State will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium also starts at 11 a.m. By the time the Wildcats and Mountaineers kick off on Halloween, it will be K-State’s fourth morning start time in six games. K-State began the 2020 season with back-to-back 11 a.m. contests (home versus Arkansas State and at Oklahoma).
K-State hopes to end a four-game losing streak versus West Virginia. The Wildcats’ last win in the series came in 2015, a 24-23 victory in the regular-season finale that helped K-State become bowl eligible. The last time the Wildcats won on the road against the Mountaineers was in 2014, when the visitors came away with a 26-20 victory.
The Wildcats are ranked among the top 20 in both major polls this week. K-State comes in at No. 19 in the coaches poll and No. 20 in the Associated Press’ rankings.
The Mountaineers are 3-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. They are coming off a 38-17 home win over Kansas last week. West Virginia plays at Texas Tech at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Big 12 TV selections for Oct. 31
- K-State at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2
- Iowa State at Kansas, 11 a.m., FS1
- TCU at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Texas at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., FOX
- Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., FOX