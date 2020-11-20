Kansas State football is in the clear. A team spokesman texted The Mercury Friday, noting the Wildcats met the Big 12’s roster thresholds to play a game following coronavirus testing Friday morning. K-State faces Iowa State at 3 p.m. Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
It was far from a certainty the game would avoid postponement. During his appearance on the Big 12 coaches teleconference Monday, K-State’s Chris Klieman expressed concern.
“We’re right on the cusp,” Klieman said. “Hopefully we have a good week this week from a COVID standpoint, because we’re right on the cusp. I couldn’t tell you the exact numbers, but we had more than we would have liked get crossed out last week.”
Klieman said he wasn’t worried about meeting the minimum number of players available that the Big 12 requires to stage a game — each team must have at least 53 players, which includes both scholarship players and walk-ons. Klieman said he was more worried about the positional thresholds set forth in the conference’s guidelines. Teams are required to have seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and at least one quarterback to play.
K-State had 12 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. By Wednesday, that number had decreased to five.
Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham said his unit hadn’t had to alter much about its practice routine this week.
“We had a few things that we needed to make sure of personnel wise, that we got the right guys enough touches and opportunities,” he said Thursday. “But as far as practice structure itself, it really didn’t change much.”
It was a different story defensively.
“It’s been a challenge,” defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said. “Where it’s affecting us a lot is the young guys and the scout team. When you’re playing a group that has a talented trio of tight ends and you’re using defensive linemen as those guys in some instances and you’re using kickers are receivers in some instances, it’s just something that you’ve got to work through, but that’s what it is. It’s the pictures that are important to us.”